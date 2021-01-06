Log in
RADIUS HEALTH, INC.

RADIUS HEALTH, INC.

(RDUS)
Radius Health to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/06/2021 | 12:00pm EST
BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced that Kelly Martin, President and CEO will present a virtual corporate update at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13 at 9:10 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of Radius’ website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Radius’ website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes the investigational use of abaloparatide injection for the treatment of men with osteoporosis, an investigational abaloparatide-patch for potential use in osteoporosis and the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com 

Investor & Media Relations Contact:
Peter Schwartzman
Email: investor-relations@radiuspharm.com
Phone: (617) 583-2017


Primary Logo



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 236 M - -
Net income 2020 -91,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 869 M 869 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart RADIUS HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Radius Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RADIUS HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,25 $
Last Close Price 18,66 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Kelly Martin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Owen Patrick Hughes Chairman
James Chopas CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Bruce Mitlak Chief Medical Officer
Chhaya Shah Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RADIUS HEALTH, INC.4.37%869
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.99%75 212
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.25%59 439
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.70%53 366
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.07%51 025
GENMAB A/S2.80%27 342
