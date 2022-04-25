Radius Health to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022

BOSTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update.



About Radius

Radius Health is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. Our team works collaboratively and relentlessly to advance our therapies; all with the goal of improving the lives of patients, their families, and their caregivers. The Radius portfolio consists of commercial and clinical development assets, including early to late-stage drug candidates. Find out more at www.radiuspharm.com.

