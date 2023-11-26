Radius Residential Care Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 83.31 million compared to NZD 69.1 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 170.32 million compared to NZD 142.83 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 1.42 million compared to NZD 1.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.005 compared to NZD 0.0064 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.005 compared to NZD 0.0064 a year ago.