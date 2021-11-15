Log in
RADNET, INC.

RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

11/15/2021 | 06:01am EST
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting virtually during a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2021 London Healthcare Conference being held November 16-19, 2021. The fireside chat will be available to registered participants on-demand beginning at 8:00 a.m. GMT (12AM Pacific Time) on November 18, 2021.

A webcast of the event will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/rdnt/1854288 and will be archived for 30 days following the event.   

About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 350 owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,300 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928


All news about RADNET, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 330 M - -
Net income 2021 39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 683 M 1 683 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 420
Free-Float 85,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 31,50 $
Average target price 43,67 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard G. Berger Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen M. Forthuber Co-President & COO-Eastern Operations
Norman R. Hames Co-President & COO-Western Operations
Mark D. Stolper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John V. Crues Medical Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RADNET, INC.60.96%1 683
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED19.78%13 528
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-17.11%7 724
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-22.14%5 161
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED57.44%4 034
FULGENT GENETICS, INC.70.48%2 650