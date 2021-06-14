RadNet : INDEMNIFICATION AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)

INDEMNIFICATION AGREEMENT

This Indemnification Agreement (this 'Agreement') is entered into as of __________, by and between RadNet, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), and __________ (the 'Indemnitee') and shall be deemed effective upon the earliest date that the Indemnitee is duly elected or appointed as a director or officer of the Company, with respect to the following facts:

A. The Company desires to attract and retain the services of highly qualified individuals, such as Indemnitee, to serve as directors of the Company or executive management of the Company, and believes that the Company should act to assure such persons that there shall be adequate certainty of protection through indemnification against risks of claims and actions against them arising out of their service to and activities on behalf of the Company.

B. The Company has adopted provisions in its Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws providing for indemnification and advancement of expenses of its directors and officers to the fullest extent authorized by the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the 'DGCL'), and the Company wishes to clarify and enhance the rights and obligations of the Company and the Indemnitee with respect to indemnification and advancement of expenses.

C. The Company desires to have the Indemnitee serve or continue to serve as a director or officer of the Company and in any other capacity with respect to the Company as the Company may request, as the case may be, free from undue concern for unpredictable, inappropriate, or unreasonable legal risks and personal liabilities by reason of the Indemnitee acting in good faith in the performance of the Indemnitee's duty to the Company, and the Indemnitee desires to continue so to serve the Company, provided, and on the express condition, that he or she is furnished with the protections set forth in this Agreement.

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing, and intending to be legally bound, the parties hereto (the 'Parties') agree as follows:

Section 1. Definitions . For purposes of this Agreement:

(a) A 'Change in Control' will be deemed to have occurred if, with respect to any particular 24-month period, the individuals who, at the beginning of such 24-month period, constituted the Board of Directors of the Company cease for any reason to constitute at least a majority of the Board of Directors; provided, however, that any individual becoming a director subsequent to the beginning of such 24-month period whose election, or nomination for election by the stockholders of the Company, was approved by a vote of at least a majority of the directors then comprising the incumbent Board of Directors shall be considered as though such individual were a member of the incumbent Board of Directors, but excluding, for this purpose, any such individual whose initial assumption of office occurs as a result of an actual or threatened election contest with respect to the election or removal of directors or other actual or threatened solicitation of proxies or consents by or on behalf of a person other than the Board of Directors.

(b) 'Corporate Status' means the fact that the Indemnitee is or was a director, officer, employee, agent, or trustee of the Company or while a director, officer, employee, agent, or trustee of the Company is or was serving at the request of the Company as a director, officer, employee, agent, or trustee of another corporation or of a partnership, joint venture, trust, or other enterprise, including service with respect to an employee benefit plan.

(c) 'Disinterested Director' means a director of the Company who is not or was not a party to the Proceeding in respect of which indemnification is being sought by the Indemnitee.

(d) 'Expenses' includes, without limitation, expenses incurred in connection with the defense or settlement of any action, suit, arbitration, alternative dispute resolution mechanism, inquiry, judicial, administrative, or legislative hearing, investigation, or any other threatened, pending, or completed proceeding, whether brought by or in the right of the Company or otherwise, including any and all appeals, whether of a civil, criminal, administrative, legislative, investigative, or other nature, attorneys' fees, witness fees and expenses, fees and expenses of accountants and other advisors, retainers and disbursements and advances thereon, the premium, security for, and other costs relating to any bond (including cost bonds, appraisal bonds, or their equivalents), and any expenses of establishing a right to indemnification or advancement under this Agreement, but shall not include the amount of judgments, fines, ERISA excise taxes, or penalties actually levied against the Indemnitee, or any amounts paid in settlement by or on behalf of the Indemnitee.

(e) 'Independent Counsel' means a law firm or a member of a law firm that neither is presently nor in the past five years has been retained to represent (i) the Company or the Indemnitee in any matter material to either such party or (ii) any other party to the Proceeding giving rise to a request for indemnification hereunder. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the term 'Independent Counsel' shall not include any person who, under the applicable standards of professional conduct then prevailing, would have a conflict of interest in representing either the Company or the Indemnitee in an action to determine the Indemnitee's right to indemnification under this Agreement.

(f) 'Proceeding' means any action, suit, arbitration, alternative dispute resolution mechanism, inquiry, judicial, administrative, or legislative hearing, investigation, or any other threatened, pending, or completed proceeding, whether brought by or in the right of the Company or otherwise, including any and all appeals, whether of a civil, criminal, administrative, legislative, investigative, or other nature, to which the Indemnitee was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party or is otherwise involved in by reason of the Indemnitee's Corporate Status, or by reason of anything done or not done by the Indemnitee in any such capacity, whether or not the Indemnitee is serving in such capacity at the time any expense, liability, or loss is incurred for which indemnification or advancement can be provided under this Agreement.

Section 2. Indemnification . Subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, the Company shall indemnify the Indemnitee as set forth herein:

(a) General . The Company shall indemnify and hold harmless the Indemnitee, and shall pay to the Indemnitee in advance of the final disposition of any Proceeding all Expenses incurred by the Indemnitee in defending any such Proceeding, to the fullest extent authorized by the DGCL, as the same exists or may hereafter be amended, all on the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement.

(b) Third Party Claims . The Indemnitee shall be entitled to the indemnification rights provided in this Section if the Indemnitee was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to, or was or is otherwise involved in, any Proceeding (other than an action by or in the right of the Company) by reason of the Indemnitee's Corporate Status, or by reason of anything done or not done by the Indemnitee in any such capacity. Pursuant to this Section, the Indemnitee shall be indemnified against all expense, liability, and loss (including judgments, fines, ERISA excise taxes or penalties, amounts paid in settlement by or on behalf of the Indemnitee, and Expenses) actually and reasonably incurred by the Indemnitee, or on behalf of the Indemnitee, in connection with such Proceeding, if the Indemnitee acted in good faith and in a manner the Indemnitee reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Company, and with respect to any criminal Proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe his or her conduct was unlawful.

(c) Derivative Claims . The Indemnitee shall be entitled to the indemnification rights provided in this Section if the Indemnitee was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to, or was or is otherwise involved in, any Proceeding brought by or in the right of the Company to procure a judgment in its favor by reason of the Indemnitee's Corporate Status, or by reason of anything done or not done by the Indemnitee in any such capacity. Pursuant to this Section, the Indemnitee shall be indemnified against all Expenses actually and reasonably incurred by the Indemnitee, or on behalf of the Indemnitee, in connection with such Proceeding if the Indemnitee acted in good faith and in a manner the Indemnitee reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Company; provided, however, that no such indemnification shall be made in respect of any claim, issue, or matter as to which the DGCL expressly prohibits such indemnification by reason of any adjudication of liability of the Indemnitee to the Company, unless and only to the extent that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware or the court in which such Proceeding was brought shall determine upon application that, despite the adjudication of liability but in view of all the circumstances of the case, the Indemnitee is entitled to indemnification for such expense, liability, and loss as such court shall deem proper.

(d) Successful Defense . Notwithstanding any limitations of Sections 2(b) and (c) above, to the extent that the Indemnitee has been successful, on the merits or otherwise, in whole or in part, in defense of any Proceeding, or in defense of any claim, issue, or matter therein, including, without limitation, the dismissal of any action without prejudice, or if it is ultimately determined, by final judicial decision of a court of competent jurisdiction from which there is no further right to appeal, that the Indemnitee is otherwise entitled to be indemnified against Expenses, the Indemnitee shall be indemnified against all Expenses actually and reasonably incurred by the Indemnitee in connection therewith. For purposes of this Section 2(d) and without limitation, the termination of any claim, issue or matter in such a Proceeding by dismissal, with or without prejudice, shall be deemed to be a successful result as to such claim, issue or matter.

(e) Partial Indemnification . If the Indemnitee is entitled under any provision of this Agreement to indemnification by the Company for some or a portion of the expense, liability, and loss (including judgments, fines, ERISA excise taxes or penalties, amounts paid in settlement by or on behalf of the Indemnitee, and Expenses) actually and reasonably incurred in connection with any Proceeding, or in connection with any judicial proceeding pursuant to Section 4 to enforce rights under this Agreement, but not, however, for all of the total amount thereof, the Company shall nevertheless indemnify the Indemnitee for the portion of such expense, liability, and loss actually and reasonably incurred to which the Indemnitee is entitled.

(f) Witness Expenses . To the extent that Indemnitee is, by reason of the Indemnitee's Corporate Status a witness in any to any threatened, pending or completed action or suit to which Indemnitee is not a party, he or she shall be indemnified against all Expenses incurred by Indemnitee or on his or her behalf in connection therewith.

Section 3. Determination of Eligibility for Indemnification .

(a) Request for Indemnification . To receive indemnification under this Agreement, the Indemnitee shall submit a written request to the Secretary of the Company. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any failure of the Indemnitee to provide such a request to the Company, or to provide such a request in a timely fashion, shall not relieve the Company of any liability that it may have to the Indemnitee unless, and to the extent that, such failure actually and materially prejudices the interests of the Company.

(b) Responsibility for Determination . The Secretary of the Company shall, promptly upon receipt of such a request for indemnification, advise the Board of Directors in writing that the Indemnitee has requested indemnification. The determination of whether the Indemnitee's entitlement to indemnification, to the extent not provided pursuant to the terms of this Agreement, shall be determined by the following person or persons who shall be empowered to make such determination (as selected by the Board of Directors, except with respect to clause (v) below): (i) the Board of Directors by a majority vote of Disinterested Directors, whether or not such majority constitutes a quorum; (ii) a committee of Disinterested Directors designated by a majority vote of such directors, whether or not such majority constitutes a quorum; (iii) if there are no Disinterested Directors, or if the Disinterested Directors so direct, by Independent Counsel in a written opinion to the Board of Directors, a copy of which shall be delivered to the Indemnitee; (iv) the stockholders of the Company; or (v) in the event that a Change in Control has occurred, at the option of the Indemnitee, by Independent Counsel in a written opinion to the Board of Directors, a copy of which shall be delivered to the Indemnitee. Such Independent Counsel shall be selected by the Board of Directors and approved by the Indemnitee, except that in the event that a Change in Control has occurred, Independent Counsel shall be selected by the Indemnitee. Upon failure of the Board of Directors so to select such Independent Counsel or upon failure of the Indemnitee so to approve (or so to select, in the event a Change in Control has occurred), such Independent Counsel shall be selected upon application to a court of competent jurisdiction.

(c) Procedure for Determination . The determination of entitlement to indemnification shall be made and, unless a contrary determination is made, such indemnification shall be paid in full by the Company not later than the earlier of (i) 60 calendar days after receipt by the Secretary of the Company of a written request for indemnification and (ii) 10 calendar days after determination has been made that the Indemnitee is entitled to indemnification pursuant to Section 3 of this Agreement. If the person making such determination shall determine that the Indemnitee is entitled to indemnification as to part (but not all) of the application for indemnification, such person shall reasonably prorate such partial indemnification among the claims, issues, or matters at issue at the time of the determination. The Indemnitee shall cooperate with the person, persons or entity making such determination with respect to the Indemnitee's entitlement to indemnification, including providing to such person, persons or entity upon reasonable advance request any documentation or information which is not privileged or otherwise protected from disclosure and which is reasonably available to the Indemnitee and reasonably necessary to such determination. Any costs or expenses (including reasonable attorneys' fees and disbursements) incurred by the Indemnitee in so cooperating with the person, persons or entity making such determination shall be borne by the Company (irrespective of the determination as to the Indemnitee's entitlement to indemnification) and the Company hereby indemnifies and agrees to hold the Indemnitee harmless therefrom.

(d) Presumptions . The Indemnitee shall be presumed to be entitled to indemnification hereunder and the Company shall have the burden of proof in making any determination contrary to such presumption. If the person or persons so empowered to make such determination shall have failed to make the requested determination with respect to indemnification within 60 calendar days after receipt by the Secretary of the Company of such request, a requisite determination of entitlement to indemnification shall be deemed to have been made and the Indemnitee shall be absolutely entitled to such indemnification, absent actual fraud in the request for indemnification. Neither the failure of the Company (including by its Directors or independent legal counsel) to have made a determination prior to the commencement of any action pursuant to this Agreement that indemnification is proper in the circumstances because such Indemnitee has met the applicable standard of conduct, nor an actual determination by the Company (including by its Directors or independent legal counsel) that such Indemnitee has not met such applicable standard of conduct, shall be a defense to the action or create a presumption that such Indemnitee has not met the applicable standard of conduct. The termination of any action, suit or proceeding by judgment, order, settlement, conviction, or upon a plea of nolo contendere or its equivalent, shall not, of itself, create a presumption that the Indemnitee did not act in good faith and in a manner which the Indemnitee reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Company, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had reasonable cause to believe that the Indemnitee's conduct was unlawful.

Section 4. Adjudication of Entitlement .

(a) Request for Adjudication . In the event that a determination is made that the Indemnitee is not entitled to indemnification hereunder or if payment is not timely made following a determination of entitlement to indemnification pursuant to Section 3, or if an advancement of Expenses is not timely made pursuant to Section 6, the Indemnitee may at any time thereafter bring suit against the Company seeking an adjudication of entitlement to such indemnification or advancement of Expenses, and any such suit shall be brought in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware unless, if the Indemnitee is an employee of the Company, otherwise required by the law of the state in which the Indemnitee primarily resides and works. The Company shall not oppose the Indemnitee's right to seek any such adjudication.

(b) Basis for Adjudication . In the event that a determination shall have been made pursuant to Section 3 of this Agreement that the Indemnitee is not entitled to indemnification, any judicial proceeding or arbitration commenced pursuant to this Section shall be conducted in all respects as a de novo` trial, or arbitration, on the merits and such Indemnitee shall not be prejudiced by reason of that adverse determination. The Company shall be precluded from asserting in any judicial proceeding or arbitration commenced pursuant to this Section 4 that the procedures and presumptions of this Agreement are not valid, binding and enforceable and shall stipulate in any such court or before any such arbitrator that the Company is bound by all the provisions of this Agreement. In any judicial proceeding or arbitration commenced pursuant to this Section 4 the Company shall have the burden of proving such Indemnitee is not entitled to indemnification or advancement of expenses, as the case may be.

(c) Reimbursement of Expenses . If the court shall determine that the Indemnitee is entitled to any indemnification or advancement of Expenses hereunder, the Company shall pay all Expenses actually and reasonably incurred by the Indemnitee in connection with such adjudication (including, but not limited to, any appellate proceedings) to the fullest extent permitted by law, and in any suit brought by the Company to recover an advancement of Expenses pursuant to the terms of an undertaking, the Company shall pay all Expenses actually and reasonably incurred by the Indemnitee in connection with such suit to the extent the Indemnitee has been successful, on the merits or otherwise, in whole or in part, in defense of such suit, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

(d) Timing of Adjudication . Notwithstanding anything in this Agreement to the contrary, no determination as to entitlement to indemnification under this Agreement shall be required to be made prior to the final disposition of the Proceeding in connection with which such Indemnitee's rights under this Agreement are being enforced.

Section 5. Defense of Proceeding .

(a) Notification . The Indemnitee shall promptly provide notice to the Company of the commencement of any Proceeding for which a request for indemnification or an advancement of Expenses is to be made against the Company under this Agreement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any failure of the Indemnitee to provide such a notice in a timely fashion, shall not relieve the Company of any liability that it may have to the Indemnitee unless, and to the extent that, such failure actually and materially prejudices the interests of the Company.

(b) Company Participation . Subject to the terms and conditions of any applicable insurance policy or policies, the Company will be entitled to participate in the action, suit or proceeding at its own expense.

(c) Control of Defense . Except as otherwise provided below, the Company may, at its option and jointly with any other indemnifying party similarly notified and electing to assume such defense, assume the defense thereof, with counsel reasonably satisfactory to the Indemnitee. After notice from the Company to the Indemnitee of its election to assume the defense thereof, the Company will not be liable to such Indemnitee under this Agreement for any legal or other expenses subsequently incurred by the Indemnitee in connection with the defense thereof. The Indemnitee shall have the right to employ separate counsel in such action, suit or proceeding, but the fees and expenses of such counsel incurred after notice from the Company of its assumption of the defense thereof shall be at the expense of the Indemnitee unless (i) the employment of counsel by the Indemnitee has been authorized by the Company, (ii) the Indemnitee shall have reasonably concluded, and so notified the Company, that there is an actual conflict of interest between the Company and the Indemnitee in the conduct of any such defense, or (iii) the Company shall not in fact have employed counsel to assume the defense of the Indemnitee in connection with such action, suit or proceeding. In any of such cases, the fees and expenses of the Indemnitee's separate counsel shall be at the expense of the Company. The Company shall not be entitled to assume the defense of any action, suit or proceeding brought by or on behalf of the Company or as to which the Indemnitee shall have made the conclusion provided for in clause (ii) above.

(d) Consent to Settlements . Notwithstanding any other provision of this Agreement, the Company shall not be liable to indemnify the Indemnitee under this Agreement for any amounts paid in settlement of any Proceeding effected without the Company's written consent, or for any judicial or other award, if the Company was not given an opportunity, in accordance with this Section 5, to participate in the defense of such Proceeding. The Company shall not settle any Proceeding in any manner that would impose any penalty or limitation on or disclosure obligation with respect to the Indemnitee, or that would directly or indirectly constitute or impose any admission or acknowledgement of fault or culpability with respect to the Indemnitee, without the Indemnitee's written consent. Neither the Company nor the Indemnitee shall unreasonably withhold its consent to any proposed settlement.

Section 6. Advancement of Expenses . All Expenses incurred by the Indemnitee in defending any Proceeding described in Section 2(b) or Section 2(c) shall be paid by the Company in advance of the final disposition of such Proceeding at the request of the Indemnitee. The Indemnitee's right to advancement shall not be subject to the satisfaction of any standard of conduct and advances shall be made without regard to the Indemnitee's ultimate entitlement to indemnification under the provisions of this Agreement or otherwise. To receive an advancement of Expenses under this Agreement, the Indemnitee shall submit a written request to the Secretary of the Company. Such request shall reasonably evidence the Expenses incurred by the Indemnitee and shall include or be accompanied by an undertaking, by or on behalf of the Indemnitee, to repay all amounts so advanced if it shall ultimately be determined, by final judicial decision of a court of competent jurisdiction from which there is no further right to appeal, that the Indemnitee is not entitled to be indemnified for such Expenses by the Company as provided by this Agreement or otherwise. The Indemnitee's undertaking to repay any such amounts is not required to be secured. Each such advancement of Expenses shall be made within 20 calendar days after the receipt by the Secretary of the Company of such written request. The Indemnitee's entitlement to Expenses under this Agreement shall include those incurred in connection with any action, suit, or proceeding by the Indemnitee seeking an adjudication pursuant to Section 4 of this Agreement (including the enforcement of this provision) to the extent the court shall determine that the Indemnitee is entitled to an advancement of Expenses hereunder.

Section 7. Additional Rights .

(a) Non-exclusivity . The rights provided by this Agreement shall not be deemed exclusive of any other rights to which the Indemnitee may at any time be entitled under applicable law, the Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws of the Company, any agreement, a vote of stockholders, a resolution of the Board or otherwise.

(b) Insurance . The Company may, from time to time, purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of the Indemnitees against any liability asserted against him or her and incurred by him or her in any such capacity, or arising out of his or her status as such, whether or not the Company would have the power to indemnify such Indemnitee against such liability under the provisions of Section 145 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. To the extent that the Company maintains an insurance policy or policies providing liability insurance for directors, officers, employees, or agents or fiduciaries of the Company or of any other corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise that such person serves at the request of the Company, the Company shall obtain coverage for the Indemnitee under such policy or policies in accordance with its or their terms to the maximum extent of the coverage available for any other director (if the Indemnitee is a director), or officer (if the Indemnitee is not a director but is an officer), of the Company under such policy or policies. If, at the time of the receipt of a notice of a claim pursuant to the terms of this Agreement, the Company has director and officer liability insurance in effect, the Company shall give prompt notice of the commencement of such proceeding to the insurers in accordance with the procedures set forth in the respective policies. The Company shall thereafter take all commercially reasonable steps to cause such insurers to pay, on behalf of the Indemnitee, all amounts payable as a result of such proceeding in accordance with the terms of such policies.

(c) Contribution . To the fullest extent permissible under applicable law, if the indemnification provided for in this Agreement is unavailable to Indemnitee for any reason whatsoever, the Company, in lieu of indemnifying Indemnitee, shall contribute to the amount incurred by Indemnitee, whether for liabilities or for expenses, in connection with any proceeding relating to an indemnifiable event under this Agreement, in such proportion as is deemed fair and reasonable in light of all of the circumstances of such proceeding in order to reflect (i) the relative benefits received by the Company and Indemnitee as a result of the events or transactions giving rise to such Proceeding; and (ii) the relative fault of the Company (and its directors, officers, employees and agents) and Indemnitee in connection with such events and/or transactions.

Section 8. Limitations on Right Indemnification . Notwithstanding any other provision of this Agreement, no indemnification or advancement of Expenses shall be paid to the Indemnitee: (a) to the extent expressly prohibited by the DGCL or applicable law; (b) to the extent expressly prohibited by the Company's Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws; (c) for and to the extent that payment is actually made to the Indemnitee under a valid and collectible insurance policy or under a valid and enforceable indemnity clause, provision of the Certificate of Incorporation or Bylaws, or agreement of the Company or any other company or other enterprise (and the Indemnitee shall reimburse the Company for any amounts paid by the Company and subsequently so recovered by the Indemnitee); or (d) in connection with an action, suit, or proceeding, or part thereof initiated by the Indemnitee (including claims and counterclaims, whether such counterclaims are asserted by the Indemnitee, or the Company in an action, suit, or proceeding initiated by the Indemnitee), except a judicial proceeding pursuant to Section 4 to enforce rights under this Agreement, unless (i) the action, suit, or proceeding, or part thereof, was authorized or ratified by the Board of Directors of the Company or (ii) the Company provides the indemnification, in its sole discretion, pursuant to the powers vested in the Company under applicable law.

Section 9. Entire Agreement . This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the Parties with respect to the matters covered hereby and supersedes all prior indemnification agreements and understandings with respect to such matters between the Parties.

Section 10. Amendment . The terms of this Agreement shall not be altered, modified, amended, waived or supplemented in any manner whatsoever except by a written instrument signed by each of the Parties. No amendment, alteration or repeal of this Agreement or of any provision of this Agreement shall limit or restrict any right of the Indemnitee under this Agreement in respect of any action taken or omitted by the Indemnitee in his or her Corporate Status prior to such amendment, alteration or repeal. To the extent that a change in the DGCL, whether by statute or judicial decision, permits greater indemnification than would be afforded currently under the Certificate of Incorporation, Bylaws and this Agreement, it is the intent of the parties hereto that the Indemnitee shall enjoy by this Agreement the greater benefits so afforded by such change.

Section 11. Waiver . No waiver under this Agreement is effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving its right. Any waiver authorized on one occasion is effective only in that instance and only for the purpose stated, and does not operate as a waiver on any future occasion. No failure or delay in exercising any right, remedy, power or privilege or in enforcing any condition under this Agreement or any act, omission or course of dealing between the parties shall constitute a waiver or estoppel of any right, remedy, power, privilege or condition arising from this Agreement.

Section 12. Severability . If any provision or provisions of this Agreement shall be held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable for any reason whatsoever, (a) the validity, legality, and enforceability of the remaining provisions of this Agreement (including, without limitation, all portions of any paragraphs of this Agreement containing any such provision held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, that are not by themselves invalid, illegal, or unenforceable) shall not in any way be affected or impaired thereby, and (b) to the fullest extent possible, the provisions of this Agreement (including, without limitation, all portions of any paragraph of this Agreement containing any such provision held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, that are not themselves invalid, illegal, or unenforceable) shall be construed so as to give effect to the intent of the parties that the Company provide protection to the Indemnitee to the fullest enforceable extent set forth in this Agreement.

Section 13. Remedies . No right or remedy herein conferred is intended to be exclusive of any other right or remedy, and every other right and remedy shall be cumulative and in addition to every other right and remedy given hereunder or now or hereafter existing at law or in equity or otherwise. The assertion or employment of any right or remedy hereunder, or otherwise, shall not prevent the concurrent assertion or employment of any other right or remedy.

Section 14. Parties Benefitted . All agreements and obligations of the Company contained herein shall continue during the period the Indemnitee is a director, officer, employee, agent, or trustee of the Company or while a director, officer, employee, agent, or trustee is serving at the request of the Company as a director, officer, employee, agent, or trustee of another corporation or of a partnership, joint venture, trust, or other enterprise, including service with respect to an employee benefit plan, and shall continue thereafter with respect to any possible claims based on the fact that the Indemnitee was a director, officer, employee, agent, or trustee of the Company or was serving at the request of the Company as a director, officer, employee, agent, or trustee of another corporation or of a partnership, joint venture, trust, or other enterprise, including service with respect to an employee benefit plan. This Agreement shall be binding upon all successors and assigns of the Company (including any transferee of all or substantially all of its assets and any successor by merger or operation of law) and shall inure to the benefit of the Indemnitee's heirs, executors, and administrators.

Section 15. Governing Law. This Agreement shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Delaware, without reference to conflicts of laws principles or the state of residence of the Indemnitee.

Section 16. Venue . The Company and the Indemnitee hereby irrevocably and unconditionally (a) agree that any action or proceeding arising out of or in connection with this Agreement shall be brought only in the Chancery Court of the State of Delaware (the 'Delaware Court'), and not in any other state or federal court in the United States of America or any court in any other country, (b) consent to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Delaware Court for purposes of any action or proceeding arising out of or in connection with this Agreement, (c) waive any objection to the laying of venue of any such action or proceeding in the Delaware Court, and (d) waive, and agree not to plead or to make, any claim that any such action or proceeding brought in the Delaware Court has been brought in an improper or inconvenient forum.

Section 17. Waiver of Jury Trial . EACH OF THE PARTIES HERETO IRREVOCABLY WAIVES ALL RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY ACTION, PROCEEDING OR COUNTERCLAIM (WHETHER BASED ON CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE) ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS AGREEMENT.

Section 18. Expenses to Enforce Agreement . In the event that the Indemnitee is subject to or intervenes in any action, suit, or proceeding in which the validity or enforceability of this Agreement is at issue or seeks an adjudication to enforce the Indemnitee's rights under, or to recover damages for breach of, this Agreement, the Indemnitee, if the Indemnitee prevails in whole or in part in such action, suit, or proceeding, shall be entitled to recover from the Company and shall be indemnified by the Company against any Expenses actually and reasonably incurred by the Indemnitee in connection therewith.

Section 19. Counterparts . This Agreement may be executed in counterparts, each of which shall be deemed an original, but all of which together shall be deemed to be one and the same agreement. Delivery of a signed Agreement by reliable electronic means, including facsimile, email, or any electronic signature complying with the U.S. federal ESIGN Act of 2000 (including DocuSign) shall be an effective method of delivering the executed Agreement. This Agreement may be stored by electronic means and either an original or an electronically stored copy of this Agreement can be used for all purposes, including in any proceeding to enforce the rights and/or obligations of the parties to this Agreement.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties hereto have signed this Agreement as of the day and year first above written.

RADNET, INC. By:________________________ Name: Title: INDEMNITEE: By: _______________________ Name: Title:

