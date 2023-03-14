Radware(R) introduced a next-generation cloud application security center in Tel Aviv, Israel, which is home to the company's headquarters. The opening of the security center is part of the company's cloud security service growth initiative, which is focused on innovation and scalability. The company also has an existing cloud DDoS scrubbing center in Israel.

The addition of the new Israeli center follows the recent rollout of facilities in Australia, Canada, Chile, Italy, New Zealand, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. The facilities are part of Radware's worldwide cloud security service network, which includes more than 50 security centers and delivers an attack mitigation capacity of 12Tbps. The centers are designed to reduce traffic latency as well as increase service redundancy and mitigation capacity to help customers defend against denial-of-service attacks, web application attacks, malicious bot traffic, and attacks on APIs.

They also help increase resiliency and comply with offshore data routing requirements. The Israeli cloud application security center supports Radware's 360-degree Cloud Application Protection Service, which spans from the browser side to the server side. The best-of-suite offering includes the company's cloud-based web application firewall, bot manager, API protection, application-layer DDoS protection, and its recently released client- side protection.

To deliver a higher level of application security with lower false positives, the security is based on automated, machine-learning based algorithms that learn legitimate user behavior and then separate malicious and legitimate traffic. Dozens of Israeli customers rely on Radware's cloud security services. According to Radware's 2022 Global Threat Analysis Report, the number of DDoS attacks rose by 150% compared to 2021.