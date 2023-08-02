UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 31, 2023

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-38411 82-2296593 (State or other jurisdiction

of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

520 Broad Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: : 212658-1450

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class B common stock, par value $.01 per share RFL New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant.

On July 31, 2023, eight trusts, each for the benefit of a child of Howard S. Jonas, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, with independent trustees, transferred an aggregate of 787,163 shares of Class A common stock of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (representing all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Class A common stock of the Company, and 51.3% of the aggregate voting power of all issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company) to a limited partnership. Howard Jonas is the sole manager of the sole general partner of the limited partnership, and, therefore, has sole voting and dispositive power over the shares of Class A common stock held by the limited partnership. Following the transfer, Mr. Jonas will be the controlling stockholder of the Company and the Company is a controlled company as defined in Section 303A of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual.

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. By: /s/ William Conkling Name: William Conkling Title: Chief Executive Officer Dated: August 2, 2023

2