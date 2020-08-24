Rafael : to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), today announced that it will present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

David Polinsky, Rafael's Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's unique portfolio of assets including its stake in Rafael Pharmaceuticals - at 12:40 PM EDT on Track 4. He will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The LD 500 will be held September 1st through the 4th. Interested investors should contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.:

Rafael Holdings is focused on development of novel cancer therapies. The company is a significant investor in two clinical stage oncology companies, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Through its wholly owned Barer Institute subsidiary, the company is developing a pipeline of compounds focused on the regulation of cancer metabolism. The company also holds commercial real estate assets in New Jersey and Jerusalem. For more information, visit www.rafaelholdings.com.

