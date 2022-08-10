Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Rafael Microelectronics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    6568   TW0006568009

RAFAEL MICROELECTRONICS, INC.

(6568)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-08
123.00 TWD   +1.65%
RAFAEL MICROELECTRONICS : The board of directors approved the cancellation of restricted shares to employees
PU
06/28RAFAEL MICROELECTRONICS : The company is invited to attend online investor conference hosted by KGI Securities
PU
06/14RAFAEL MICROELECTRONICS : Announcement of important resolutions of Rafael's 2022 shareholders' meeting.
PU
Rafael Microelectronics : The board of directors approved the cancellation of restricted shares to employees

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Rafael Microelectronics, Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 16:09:43
Subject 
 The board of directors approved the
cancellation of restricted shares to employees
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10
2.Reason for capital reduction:The Restricted shares
to employees will be returned and the capital will be
reduced since employees granted the restricted stock
resigned.
3.Amount of capital reduction:NT$220,000
4.Cancelled shares:22,000 shares
5.Capital reduction ratio:0.07%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:NT$307,871,200
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders' meeting:NA
8.Estimated no.of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance
of new shares upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance
 of new shares upon capital reduction to outstanding common
shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation
in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TPEx-listed
 common shares upon capital reduction does not reach 5 million
 and the ratio does not reach 25%:N/A
11.Record date of capital reduction:2022/08/11
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Rafael Microelectronics Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
