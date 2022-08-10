Rafael Microelectronics : The board of directors approved the cancellation of restricted shares to employees
08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Provided by: Rafael Microelectronics, Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
16:09:43
Subject
The board of directors approved the
cancellation of restricted shares to employees
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10
2.Reason for capital reduction:The Restricted shares
to employees will be returned and the capital will be
reduced since employees granted the restricted stock
resigned.
3.Amount of capital reduction:NT$220,000
4.Cancelled shares:22,000 shares
5.Capital reduction ratio:0.07%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:NT$307,871,200
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders' meeting:NA
8.Estimated no.of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance
of new shares upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance
of new shares upon capital reduction to outstanding common
shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation
in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TPEx-listed
common shares upon capital reduction does not reach 5 million
and the ratio does not reach 25%:N/A
11.Record date of capital reduction:2022/08/11
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Rafael Microelectronics Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:03 UTC.