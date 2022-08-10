Rafael Microelectronics : The board of directors approved the cancellation of restricted shares to employees

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10 2.Reason for capital reduction:The Restricted shares to employees will be returned and the capital will be reduced since employees granted the restricted stock resigned. 3.Amount of capital reduction:NT$220,000 4.Cancelled shares:22,000 shares 5.Capital reduction ratio:0.07% 6.Share capital after capital reduction:NT$307,871,200 7.Scheduled date of the shareholders' meeting:NA 8.Estimated no.of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction:N/A 9.Estimated ratio of TPEx-listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A 10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TPEx-listed common shares upon capital reduction does not reach 5 million and the ratio does not reach 25%:N/A 11.Record date of capital reduction:2022/08/11 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.