Rafaella Resources : agrees strategic Portuguese tungsten acquisition

Acquisition

Rafaella has agreed to acquire 100% of Pan Iberia from PanEx. Pan Iberia holds 100% of PanMetals. PanMetals holds the contractual rights to acquire 100% of the Borralha project and 90% of Vila Verde project from Minerália.

The options over the Projects are triggered with the award of the exploitation licence by the General Directorate of Energy and Geology in Portugal ('DGEG').

The DGEG awarded Borralha the exploitation licence in late October, granting a 25-year term with two 15-year extensions. Consequently, the Borralha option has now been exercised. Mineralia will work with the Company and the DGEG to effect the transfer of Borralha to Pan Iberia.

Vila Verde currently has an exploration concession and an application with the DGEG for an experimental mining licence is pending. This will allow the necessary work to be conducted to support the application for an exploitation licence at which point the option to transfer the Vila Verde licence to Pan Iberia will be triggered. During the option period, the option holder has the rights to conduct the necessary studies to complete the exploitation licence application.

Commercial Terms

The HoA sets out the terms that will govern the acquisition and comprise the definitive transaction agreements. The HoA includes the following key commercial terms:

Total consideration is €4,000,000 based upon an independent JORC Mineral Resource Estimate for Borralha (' Borralha MRE' ) of at least 25,000t of WO3 at a minimum grade of 0.14%. If the Borralha MRE is less than the target milestone, then a pro rata adjustment is made to the consideration, subject to a minimum payment at Completion of €2,000,000. Additional consideration is then payable if subsequent Borralha MRE's reach the target milestone within 4 years of completion of the transaction.

The consideration payable is in cash and shares with the first €1,000,000 paid in cash and the balance payable in Rafaella shares; valuation to be determined based upon a 5-day VWAP prior to issuance.

Minerália will continue to provide ongoing management and compliance support to Rafaella.

Execution of the transaction agreements is subject to Rafaella completing legal, technical and commercial due diligence.

Completion is subject to standard conditions for a transaction of this nature and in addition: o Rafaella obtaining an independent JORC compliant MRE for the Projects; and

o Receipt of all necessary third-party approvals.

During the period until execution of the transaction agreements, Rafaella will have exclusivity over the Projects.

Borralha and Vila Verde Tungsten Projects

The Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects of northern Portugal lie in the inner metamorphic belt of the Variscan Orogen of the Iberian Massif. This corresponds to the same metamorphic belt as the Santa Comba tungsten and tin deposit, amongst many others, as shown in figure 1.

