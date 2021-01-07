Rafako S A : CR 1/2021 Annex to multi-purpose credit facility agreement with PKO BP 5 january 2021

CURRENT REPORT FILED WITH THE

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

IN WARSAW

DATE: January 5th 2021

Subject:Annex to multi-purposecredit facility agreement with PKO BP [Current Report No. 1/2021]

Text of the report:

Further to Current Report No. 60/2020 of November 10th 2020 announcing the signing of Annex 33 to the multi-purpose credit facility agreement with PKO BP S.A. (the "Bank") of February 7th 2012, as amended (the "Agreement"), the Management Board of RAFAKO S.A. w restrukturyzacji (the "Company") announces that today the Company has signed Annex 34 to the Agreement (the "Annex").

The key amendments made under the Annex are set out below.

The maximum facility amount has been set at PLN 120,616,154.85 (one hundred and twenty million, six hundred and sixteen thousand, one hundred and fifty-four złoty, 85/100), comprising the following sub-facilities provided by the Bank to the Company: an up to PLN 50,000,000.00 (fifty million złoty, 00/100) overdraft facility; an up to PLN 7,000,000.00 (seven million złoty, 00/100) revolving working capital facility in PLN and EUR to finance obligations arising in the course of day-to-day operations; bank guarantee facilities denominated in PLN, CZK, USD, EUR and GBP, together with a revolving working capital facility in PLN to cover the Company's liabilities for payments made under bank guarantees issued by the Bank of up to PLN 120,616,154.85 (one hundred and twenty million, six hundred and sixteen thousand, one hundred and fifty-four złoty, 85/100). The credit facility was granted until January 31st 2022.

The remaining provisions of the Agreement, defining the terms and conditions of the credit facility, do not differ from standard terms and conditions commonly used in agreements of this type.

Legal basis:

Art. 17.1 of the Market Abuse Regulation - inside information.

Mariusz Zawisza, President of the Management Board

Ewa Porzucek, Vice President of the Management Board