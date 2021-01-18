Log in
RAFAKO S.A.

(RFK)
Rafako S A : CR 4/2021 Notification of payment under performance bond and advance payment guarantee by mBank S.A. to beneficiary Operator Gazociągów Przesyłowych GAZ-SYSTEM S.A. 15 january 2021

01/18/2021 | 09:18am EST
CURRENT REPORT FILED WITH

THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

IN WARSAW

DATE: January 15th 2021

Subject: Notification of payment under performance bond and advance payment guarantee by mBank S.A. to beneficiary Operator Gazociągów Przesyłowych GAZ-SYSTEMS.A. (Current Report No. 4/2021).

Text of the report:

Further to Current Report No. 3/2019 of February 15th 2019 announcing the execution of a contract with Operator Gazociągów Przesyłowych GAZ-SYSTEM S.A. (the "Employer") for construction work under the project to build the Kędzierzyn Compressor Station (the "Contract"), as well as Current Report No. 64/2020 of December 15th 2020 on receipt from the Employer of a notice of termination of the Contract and Current Report No. 66/2020 of December 28th 2020 on submission of the Company's position regarding the Employer's notice of termination, and Current Report No. 68/2020 of December 30th 2020 announcing the Employer's calls submitted to mBank S.A. for (i) payment of PLN 20,750,100.00 under performance bond guarantee no. 02141KPB19 and (ii) payment of PLN 20,750,100.00 under advance payment guarantee no. 02283KAP19, the Management Board of RAFAKO S.A. w restrukturyzacji (in restructuring) (the "Company") announces that on January 15th 2021 the Company received notification from mBank S.A. that payments have been made to the Employer under (i) performance bond no. 02141KPB19 - PLN 20,700,100.00 and (ii) advance payment guarantee no. 02283KAP19 - PLN 20,750,100.00.

In the opinion of both the Company and mBank S.A., the claim is a claim covered by arrangement.

Legal basis:

Article 17(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation - inside information.

Mariusz Zawisza, President of the Management Board

Ewa Porzucek, Vice President of the Management Board

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RAFAKO SA published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 14:17:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
