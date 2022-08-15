Log in
    RAFA   US75062C1009

RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RAFA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:54 2022-08-15 pm EDT
0.6235 USD   +10.76%
02:04pRAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS : RAFA Financials Q2
PU
04/29Rafarma Pharmaceuticals strengthens its position in Central Asia
AQ
02/07Rafarma's Slavich Noya Technology Division Expands Printing Production
AQ
Rafarma Pharmaceuticals : RAFA Financials Q2

08/15/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Company "Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc."

Combined Financial statements for the period ended,

June 30, 2022

Company Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivables

Short-term investments

VAT Recoverable

Inventories

Other current assets

Total current assets

Research and Development Property, plant, and equipment

Medical equipment for lease Long-term investments

Deferred tax assets

Other non-current assets

Total assets

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payables

Short-term borrowings

Other liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Deferred Tax Liabilities

Other long-term liabilities

Total liabilities

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 975,000,000 shares authorized; 87,766,999 shares issued and outstanding Preference share capital; $0.001 par value per share; 11,600,000 shares issued and outstanding

Retained earnings

Other Stockholder equity

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

Notes

4

4

June 30,

December

December

2022

31, 2021

31, 2020

USD

USD ('000)

USD ('000)

('000)

17,118

13,596

5,440

23,134

20,268

23,681

83

27

677

20

50

77

33,922

21,302

13,617

-

-

217

74,277

55,243

1,413

881

49,931

28,468

22,243

-

-

-

3,435

2,396

2,300

635

403

283

2,622

1,953

1,689

132,313

89,344

70,634

18,828

17,224

17,499

1,055

1,612

30

419

219

-

20,302

19,054

17,529

663

89

466

2,544

696

544

-

0

0

3,207

784

1,010

88

88

88

12

12

12

76,908

47,509

29,961

31,796

21,900

22,035

108,804

69,506

52,095

132,313

89,344

70,634

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Company Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Notes

Sales revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling and marketing expenses

Operating expenses

Operating income

Net gain from interest

Net (loss) / gain from other sources

Income before taxes

Provision for income taxes

Net income (loss)

Net income per share - basic

4

Net income per share - diluted

4

Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations:

Basic

Diluted

Period ended

Period ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

USD ('000)

USD ('000)

46,126

34,101

(29,896)

(21,401)

16,230

12,700

(3,069)

(3,402)

(7,785)

(2,744)

5,377

6,554

526

(5)

(0,129)

(161,000)

5,773

6,388

(1,207)

(1,298)

4,566

5,040

0.0520

0.0580

0.0520

0.0580

87,766,999 87,766,999

87,766,999 87,766,999

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Company Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share

Preference

Other Stockholder Equity

Retained

Total

capital

share

Other

Revaluation of

Additional

Capital

earnings

equity

capital

Equity

non-current

Capital

reserves

assets

As

of

31

Amount in USD ('000)

December,

2020

(Un-audited)

88

12

8,857

665

12,198

315

29,961

52,095

Net income

11,573

11,573

Currency

revaluation reserve

(50)

(19)

(68)

(2)

9,395

9,258

Contributions to the

reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends

(3,420)

(3,420)

As

of

31

December,

2021

(Un-audited)

87

12

8,807

645

12,130

313

47,509

69,504

Net income

4,566

4,566

Currency

3,983

291

5,485

142

24,834

34,734

revaluation reserve

Contributions to the

reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends

As of 30 June,

87

12

12,790

936

17,615

455

76,909

108,804

2022 (Un-audited)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Company Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Period ended

Year Ended

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Operating activities

USD ('000)

USD ('000)

Net income

4,566

11,573

Adjustments to net income:

Unrealized foreign exchange rate differences

36,774

12,304

Income Tax

(1,207)

(3,014)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of

acquired assets and liabilities):

Changes in inventories

(12,621)

(7,685)

Changes in trade and other receivables

(2,866)

3,413

Changes in short term investments

(56)

650

Changes in VAT

30

27

Changes in trade and other payables

1,605

(275)

Changes in short term borrowings

(557)

1,582

Changes in other current assets

0

217

Changes in other liabilities

201

219

Net cash provided by operating activities

25,868

19,010

Investing Activities

Sale / purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(21,995)

(6,697)

Sale of asset subject finance lease

-

Disposal of other non-current assets

(669)

(264)

Net cash used in investing activities

(22,664)

(6,960)

Financing Activities

Disposal / (acquisition) of long-term investment

(1,039)

(96)

Payment of long-term borrowings

575

(377)

Payment of dividends

782

(3,420)

Net cash used in financing activities

318

(3,893)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,522

8,156

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

13,596

5,440

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

17,118

13,596

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 18:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
