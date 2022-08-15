Rafarma Pharmaceuticals : RAFA Financials Q2

Combined Financial statements for the period ended,
June 30, 2022
Company Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc.
BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivables
Short-term investments
VAT Recoverable
Inventories
Other current assets
Total current assets
Research and Development Property, plant, and equipment
Medical equipment for lease Long-term investments
Deferred tax assets
Other non-current assets
Total assets
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payables
Short-term borrowings
Other liabilities
Total current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Deferred Tax Liabilities
Other long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 975,000,000 shares authorized; 87,766,999 shares issued and outstanding Preference share capital; $0.001 par value per share; 11,600,000 shares issued and outstanding
Retained earnings
Other Stockholder equity
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
Notes
4
4
June 30,
December
December
2022
31, 2021
31, 2020
USD
USD ('000)
USD ('000)
('000)
17,118
13,596
5,440
23,134
20,268
23,681
83
27
677
20
50
77
33,922
21,302
13,617
-
-
217
74,277
55,243
1,413
881
49,931
28,468
22,243
-
-
-
3,435
2,396
2,300
635
403
283
2,622
1,953
1,689
132,313
89,344
70,634
18,828
17,224
17,499
1,055
1,612
30
419
219
-
20,302
19,054
17,529
663
89
466
2,544
696
544
-
0
0
3,207
784
1,010
88
88
88
12
12
12
76,908
47,509
29,961
31,796
21,900
22,035
108,804
69,506
52,095
132,313
89,344
70,634
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Company Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Notes
Sales revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling and marketing expenses
Operating expenses
Operating income
Net gain from interest
Net (loss) / gain from other sources
Income before taxes
Provision for income taxes
Net income (loss)
Net income per share - basic
4
Net income per share - diluted
4
Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations:
Basic
Diluted
Period ended
Period ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
USD ('000)
USD ('000)
46,126
34,101
(29,896)
(21,401)
16,230
12,700
(3,069)
(3,402)
(7,785)
(2,744)
5,377
6,554
526
(5)
(0,129)
(161,000)
5,773
6,388
(1,207)
(1,298)
4,566
5,040
0.0520
0.0580
0.0520
0.0580
87,766,999 87,766,999
87,766,999 87,766,999
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Company Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc.
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share
Preference
Other Stockholder Equity
Retained
Total
capital
share
Other
Revaluation of
Additional
Capital
earnings
equity
capital
Equity
non-current
Capital
reserves
assets
As
of
31
Amount in USD ('000)
December,
2020
(Un-audited)
88
12
8,857
665
12,198
315
29,961
52,095
Net income
11,573
11,573
Currency
revaluation reserve
(50)
(19)
(68)
(2)
9,395
9,258
Contributions to the
reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends
(3,420)
(3,420)
As
of
31
December,
2021
(Un-audited)
87
12
8,807
645
12,130
313
47,509
69,504
Net income
4,566
4,566
Currency
3,983
291
5,485
142
24,834
34,734
revaluation reserve
Contributions to the
reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends
As of 30 June,
87
12
12,790
936
17,615
455
76,909
108,804
2022 (Un-audited)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Company Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Inc.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Period ended
Year Ended
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities
USD ('000)
USD ('000)
Net income
4,566
11,573
Adjustments to net income:
Unrealized foreign exchange rate differences
36,774
12,304
Income Tax
(1,207)
(3,014)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of
acquired assets and liabilities):
Changes in inventories
(12,621)
(7,685)
Changes in trade and other receivables
(2,866)
3,413
Changes in short term investments
(56)
650
Changes in VAT
30
27
Changes in trade and other payables
1,605
(275)
Changes in short term borrowings
(557)
1,582
Changes in other current assets
0
217
Changes in other liabilities
201
219
Net cash provided by operating activities
25,868
19,010
Investing Activities
Sale / purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(21,995)
(6,697)
Sale of asset subject finance lease
-
Disposal of other non-current assets
(669)
(264)
Net cash used in investing activities
(22,664)
(6,960)
Financing Activities
Disposal / (acquisition) of long-term investment
(1,039)
(96)
Payment of long-term borrowings
575
(377)
Payment of dividends
782
(3,420)
Net cash used in financing activities
318
(3,893)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,522
8,156
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
13,596
5,440
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
17,118
13,596
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
