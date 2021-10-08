Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Auditor's Comments of Accounts

RAFFLES EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199400712N)

(the "COMPANY")

MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO GOING CONCERN ON THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Raffles Education Corporation Limited ("Company") wishes to announce that the independent auditor, BDO LLP (the "Auditor") has rendered an unmodified audit opinion with a Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern matter in their report (the "Independent Auditor's Report") on the audited financial statements of the Group and the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 ("FY2021 Audited Financial Statements").

The relevant extracts of the Independent Auditor's Report and Note 2.1 to the FY2021 Audited Financial Statements are attached to this announcement.

The opinion of the Auditor remains unqualified. The audited consolidated financial statements of the Group and the statement of financial position of the Company are properly drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 and Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International).

The Directors, based on the mitigating factors set out in Note 2.1, are of the opinion that the net current liabilities position will not likely pose material uncertainty on the ability of the Group and of the Company as a going concern. The Auditor as part of their responsibility included the emphasis of matter paragraph in the Auditor's Report to draw the users' attention to this matter as in their judgment, it is fundamental for the users to understand the basis of preparation of the FY2021 Audited Financial Statements. The opinion of the Auditor remains unqualified.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Raffles Education Corporation Limited

8th October 2021