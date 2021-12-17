Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Raffles Medical Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSL   SG1CH4000003

RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD

(BSL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerRAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTDSecuritiesRAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD - SG1CH4000003 - BSL
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 17-Dec-2021 17:27:30Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleShare Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211217OTHRI4HKSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Kimmy GohDesignationCompany SecretaryDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Daily share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back26/04/2021
Section A
Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listingNot ApplicableMaximum number of shares authorised for purchase186,740,892Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 17/12/2021
Total Number of shares purchased 300,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 300,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 1.32
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 396,593.21
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 1,650,000 0.0884
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 1,650,000 0.0884
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase1,869,018,925Number of treasury shares held after purchase1,650,000
Disclaimer

Raffles Medical Group Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 695 M 509 M 509 M
Net income 2021 75,6 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net cash 2021 62,0 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 2 468 M 1 810 M 1 807 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 45,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,32 SGD
Average target price 1,51 SGD
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheila Ng Won Lein Chief Financial Officer
Choon Yong Loo Executive Chairman
Kah Ling Teo Chief Information Officer
Alfred Loh Senior Clinical Director
Wong Wilson Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD32.66%1 810
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION47.22%133 712
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.54.43%78 994
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-24.69%36 928
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS50.90%29 679
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-9.75%21 559