Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer/ ManagerRAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTDSecuritiesRAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD - SG1CH4000003 - BSL

Stapled SecurityNo

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 20-Dec-2021 17:22:03Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleShare Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211220OTHRIU9YSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Kimmy GohDesignationCompany SecretaryDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Daily share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back26/04/2021

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 20/12/2021 Total Number of shares purchased 150,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 150,000 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 1.31 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 196,794.36 Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listingNot ApplicableMaximum number of shares authorised for purchase186,740,892Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYesPrice Paid per share

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 1,800,000 0.0964 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 1,800,000 0.0964 #Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase1,868,868,925Number of treasury shares held after purchase1,800,000

