Notice is hereby given that the 135th General Meeting (Annual Ordinary) of the shareholders of Rafhan Maize Products Co. Limited will be held on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the Company's Head Office, Rakh Canal East Road, Faisalabad to transact the following business:

1. To confirm minutes of the last General Meeting (Ordinary) of the shareholders of the Company held on Tuesday, April 27, 2023 at Faisalabad.

2. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.

3. To approve final cash dividend of Rs.100/- per ordinary share of Rs.10/- i.e. 1,000% for the year ended December 31, 2023 as recommended by the Board of Directors.

4. To appoint auditors and fix their remuneration. The present auditors Messrs KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. The Board of Directors, on recommendations of the Audit Committee, has proposed appointment of Messrs KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants for the year ending December 31, 2024 along with half year review.

By order of the Board

Faisalabad.

April 01, 2024

Mustafa Kamal Zuberi Chief Legal Oﬃcer & Company Secretary

Notes:

1. The Shares Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 16th April to 22nd April, 2024 (both days inclusive) and no transfer will be accepted for registration during this period.

2. A member entitled to attend, speak and vote at the meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend, speak and vote instead of him/her, and a proxy so appointed shall have such rights with respect to attending, speaking and voting at the meeting as are available to a member. Proxies in order to be effective must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Form of proxy is attached.

3. Physical shareholders are requested to notify change of address, if any, to the Company's Shares Registrar immediately.

4. CDC shareholders desiring to attend the meeting are requested to bring their original Computerized National Identity Cards, Account and Participant's ID numbers, for identification purposes, and in case of proxy, to enclose an attested copy of his/her CNIC.

Please go through the following notes. It will be appreciated if you please respond to your relevant portion at the earliest -

CNIC No.

Members are requested to submit a copy of their valid CNIC (only physical shareholders), if not already provided to the Shares Registrar of the Company. Corporate account holders should submit National Tax Number, if not yet submitted. In case of non-submission of CNIC/NTN Certificate (copy), all future dividends will be withheld.

Dividend Mandate/E-Dividend

In accordance with the provisions of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017, a listed company, is required to pay cash dividend to the shareholders ONLY through electronic mode directly into the bank account designated by the entitled shareholders.

In order to receive dividends directly into their bank account, shareholders are requested to fill in Dividend Mandate Request Form available at Company's websitewww.rafhanmaize.comand send it duly signed along with copy of CNIC to the Shares Registrar of the Company, in case of physical shares. In case the shares are held in CDC, then the Form must be submitted directly to shareholder's broker/participant/CDC Account Services.

In case of non-receipt of the above information, the Company will be constrained to withhold payment of dividend to such shareholders.

Transmission of Annual Audited Financial Statements via QR enabled code

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) vide its SRO No.389(1)/2023 dated March 21, 2023 has allowed companies to circulate the annual audited financial statements to its members through QR enabled code and weblink instead of through CD/DVD/USB. the same was approved by the shareholders In Company's Annual General Meeting held on April 27, 2023.

Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 have been placed on the Company's website which can be accessed/downloaded from the following weblink/QR code:

https://rafhanmaize.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Annual-Report-2023.pdf

However, shareholders who wish to receive the hard copy of Annual Audited Financial Statements along with notice of general meeting shall have to fill the request form which is available at Company's websitewww.rafhnmaize.comand send it to our Shares Registrar or Company Secretary at their respective mailing addresses given at the end of this notice.

Unclaimed Shares/Unpaid Dividend

In compliance of Section 244 of the Companies Act 2017, a Final Notice was given by the Company on March 27, 2018 that the shares of Rafhan Maize Products Co. Ltd./dividend declared by the Company, details whereof are appearing on the Company's websitewww.rafhanmaize.comhave remained unclaimed or unpaid for a period of three years from the date these have become due and payable. In case of non-receipt of any claim from the respective shareholders to above referred Final Notice, the company shall proceed to deposit the unclaimed/unpaid amount with the Federal Government pursuant to the provisions of sub-section 2 of section 244 of the Companies Act 2017.

Deduction of Income Tax from Dividend under Section 150

Pursuant to the provisions of the Finance Act, 2019, effective July 1, 2019, the rates of deduction of withholding tax from dividend payments under the Income Tax Ordinance have been revised as under:

For filers of income tax returns 15% For non-filers of income tax returns 30%

To enable the Company to make tax deduction on the amount of cash dividend @15% instead of 30%, all the shareholders whose names are not entered into the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) provided on the website of FBR, despite the fact that they are filers, are advised to make sure that their names are entered into ATL before the date for payment of any future cash dividend otherwise tax on their cash dividend will be deducted @30% instead of 15%.

Further, according to clarification received from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), withholding tax will be determined separately on 'Filer/Non-Filer' status of Principal shareholder as well as Joint-holder(s) based on their shareholding proportions, in case of joint accounts.

In this regard, all shareholders who hold shares jointly are requested to provide shareholding proportions of Principal shareholder and Joint-holder(s) in respect of shares held by them, if not provided yet, to our Shares Registrar at the earliest, in writing as follows, otherwise it will be assumed that shares are equally held:

Company Name Folio/CDS A/C # Total Shares Principal Shareholder Joint Shareholder Name & CNIC # Shareholding Proportion (No. of Shares) Name & CNIC # Shareholding Proportion (No. of Shares)

In another clarification by Federal Board of Revenue, valid tax exemption certificate for claim of exemption U/S 150, 151 and 233 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 is required where statutory exemption under Clause 47B of Part-IV of the Second Schedule is available. Such certificate U/S 159(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 issued by concerned Commissioner of Inland Revenue is to be produced to avail tax exemption.

For any query/problem/information, the investors may contact the Company and/or the Shares Registrar at the phone numbers/e-mail addresses given at the end of this notice.

The corporate shareholders having CDC accounts are required to have their National Tax Number (NTN) updated with their respective participants, whereas corporate physical shareholders should send a copy of their NTN certificate to the Company or its Shares Registrar M/s FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt.) Ltd. The shareholders while sending NTN or NTN certificates, as the case may be, must quote Company name and their respective folio numbers.

Centralized Cash Dividend Register (CCDR)

Central Depository Company (CDC) has developed Centralized Cash Dividend Register (CCDR), an eServices web portal which would incorporate details pertaining to cash dividends paid, unpaid or withheld by listed companies. The CCDR will help to maintain history of dividends paid to shareholders by listed companies and access of all such information will be provided to the respective shareholders. The web portal will facilitate shareholders of listed companies in retrieving details of cash dividends from the centralized register and using the same for their record purposes.

You may access CCDR viahttps://eservices.cdcaccess.com.pk. In addition, the Dividend / Zakat & Tax Deduction Report can also be obtained directly from your Participant (stock broker) which has been provided to them on their CDS terminals. Moreover, you will also receive a copy of this report on your provided/registered e-mail addresses.

Deposit of Physical Certificates in CDC Account

As per Section 72 of Companies Act, 2017, every listed company shall be required to replace its physical certificates with book-entry form in a manner as may be specified and from the date notified by the commission, within a period not exceeding four years from the commencement of this Act.

The Shareholders having physical shares are encouraged to open the CDC sub-account with any of the brokers or investor Account directly with CDC to place their physical certificates into scripless form.

Participation in AGM

SECP vide its Circular No.4 of 2021 dated February 15, 2021, has made a regular feature to participate in General Meeting through electronic means. Considering the SECP's directives, the Company intends to convene this AGM with minimal physical interaction of shareholders while ensuring compliance with the quorum requirements and requests the Members to consolidate their attendance at the AGM through proxies to safeguard and protect their wellbeing.

Therefore, the Company has made arrangements to ensure that all participants, including shareholders, can now participate in the AGM proceeding via video-link. For this, Members are required to email their Name, Folio Number and Number of Shares held in their names with subject "Registration for RAFHAN AGM" atcorporate@rafhanmaize.com. Video-link and login credentials will be shared with only those Members whose emails, containing all the required particulars, are received at the given email address by or before 3:00 p.m. on April 20, 2024. The Shareholders can also provide their comments and questions for the agenda items of the AGM on Email atcorporate@rafhanmaize.com. Members are, therefore, encouraged to attend the AGM through video-link or by consolidating their attendance through proxies.

Consent for Video Conference Facility

Members can also avail video conference facility at Lahore and Karachi. In this regard, please fill the following request and submit to registered address of the Company 10 days before holding of general meeting.

If the company receives consent from members holding in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing at a geographical location, to participate in the meeting through video conference at least 10 days prior to date of meeting, the company will arrange video conference facility in that city subject to availability of such facility in that city.

The Company will intimate members regarding venue of video conference facility at least 5 days before the date of general meeting along with complete information necessary to enable them to access such facility.

I/We, _____________________ of __________________ being a member of Rafhan Maize Products Co. Limited holder of ____________ Ordinary Shares as per Registered Folio No.____________ hereby opt for video conference facility at ____________.

___________________ Signature of Member

Company Contact: Mr. Mustafa Kamal Zuberi Chief Legal Oﬃcer & Company Secretary Rafhan Maize Products Co. Limited, Rakh Canal East Road, Faisalabad. Tel.No.041-8540121 - Ext.226 & 348 E-mail:corporate@rafhanmaize.com Shares Registrar: Mr. Nadeem Amjad M/s FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt.) Ltd. 8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi. Tel. No. 021-34380101-05 & 34384621-23 (Ext.104) E-mail:info.shares@famcosrs.com

