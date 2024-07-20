Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 528.99 million compared to INR 337.63 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 450.45 million compared to INR 301.19 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 82.88 million compared to INR 57.39 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.61 compared to INR 5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.61 compared to INR 5 a year ago.