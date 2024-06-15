Raghunath International Limited announced that CS PARAKH LAKHINA vide her letter dated 15th June, 2024 has tendered her resignation from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, due to personal reasons, with effect from closing of business hours of June 15, 2024.
Raghunath International Limited
RAGHUNAT6
INE753B01014
