  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ragnar Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAG   AU0000031304

RAGNAR METALS LIMITED

(RAG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/05
0.045 AUD   +2.27%
Option to Acquire WA Lithium Projects

11/09/2021 | 05:56pm EST
10 November 2021

RAGNAR TO ACQUIRE HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE LITHIUM

TENEMENTS IN THE PILBARA AND GASCOYNE

HIGHLIGHTS

use

Binding Heads of Agreement executed to acquire 100% of WestOz Lithium Pty Ltd (HOA)

WestOz is the applicant for five highly prospective lithium tenements in the Pilbara region and

one tenement in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia

The Pilbara region hosts numerous hard rock lithium projects including Wodgina Project

(259Mt @ 1.17% LI2O)1 and Pilgangoora (309Mt @ 1.14% LI2O)2

personal

South Wodgina tenements (ELAs 45/5973 and 45/5974) are located ~10km south of the

Wodgina mine (Mineral Resources Limited) and 35km southwest of the Pilgangoora operating mine (Pilbara Minerals Limited)

The Pilbara region is characterised by tin-tantalum-beryl pegmatite intrusions

Large rare-metal bearing Lithium Caesium Tantalum (LCT) type pegmatites are also found in the Wodgina and Pilgangoora districts

Marble Bar tenements (ELAs 45/5972, 45/5986 and 45/5987) are located ~280km southeast of

Port Hedland and ~80km from Marble Bar

Marble Bar tenements are in the same regional granitic complexes as Moolyella, a mineral field well-known for its historical production in Tin and Tantalum

The Company will conduct a review of historical geological information and other project information during the due diligence period under the HOA

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX: RAG, "Ragnar Metals", or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has Forentered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) to acquire 100% of WestOz Lithium Pty Ltd (WestOz).

WestOz is the applicant for five highly prospective lithium tenements in the Pilbara and one tenement in the Gascoyne province of Western Australia which are listed in Schedule 1 (Tenements).

  1. MIN announcement "Wodgina Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Update" 23 October 2018 : 196.9Mt 1.17% Li2O Indicated Resource, 62.29 Mt 1.16% Li2O Inferred Resource, 259.19 Mt 1.17% Li2O Total Mineral Resource.
  2. PLS Annual Report 2021 released 21 October 2021, page 20: 21.5 M.dmt 1.35% Li2O Measured Resource, 188.7 M.dmt 1.15% Li2O Indicated Resource, 98.8M. dmt 1.06% Li2O Inferred Resource, 308.9M dmt 1.14% Li2O Total Mineral Resource.

Directors

Steve Formica

Level 3, 35 Outram St

T. +61 8 6245 2050

Eddie King

West Perth WA 6005

F. +61 8 6245 2055

David Wheeler

Australia

E. info@ragnarmetals.com.au

ragnarmetals.com.au

Ragnar Chairman Steve Formica comments: "The agreement to acquire WestOz represents an excellent opportunity for Ragnar to secure highly prospective lithium tenements in Western Australia. WestOz has applied for a significant land area in a premium location, in close proximity to established lithium operations such as Wodgina and Pilgangoora. In addition, WestOz applications are adjacent to Global Lithium's Marble Bar Lithium Project which recently attracted investment from a major Chinese battery producer.

Bar Lithium Project which recently attracted investment from a major Chinese battery producer.

We are excited about the acquisition opportunity and in furthering our current EV and clean energy exposure fr m our current nickel interests in Sweden. Ragnar has been focused on exploring its nickel interests in Sweden, which we will continue to do so in conjunction with assessing the WestOz opportunity fully."

For usepersonal

Figure 1. Location of tenements and Lithium mines surrounding the tenements.

1. South Wodgina

The South Wodgina tenements (E 45/5973 and E 45/5974) are located approximately 150km south of Port Hedland with access via the Great Northern Highway. South Wodgina is situated to the south of lithium producing mines Wodgina and Pilgangoora. Regional Geology

producing mines Wodgina and Pilgangoora. Regional Geology

The East Pilbara Terrane comprises of large domal granitic complexes surrounded and separated by narrow curvilinear belts of steeply dipping greenstone successions. The host rocks in South Wodgina belongs to the Split Rock Supersuite intrusions which are highly prospective for Lithium Caesium Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites and tin‐tantalum‐beryl pegmatite. The West Pilbara Craton is a highly endorsed area for exploration and hosts the largely underexplored Numbana Monzogranite. Most historical exploration has concentrated on the fringes of the granite metasediments contact around the granite rim. Dome and keel structure similar to Moolyella with Tin and Lithium mineralisation has not been documented in the South Wodgina tenements. This area has been previously explored for tantalum, but lithium has not been assayed systematically.

systematically.

For personal

Figure 2. Location of South Wodgina tenements

use only

Figure 3. South Wodgina tenements mainly sit on the highly fractionated Numbana Monzogranite and partly bordering younger volcanics

and metasendiments to the south and east.

personal

2. Marble Bar

The Marble Bar tenements consist of Fig Tree tenement (E45/5972), Camel Creek tenement (E45/5987), and Ant Hill tenement (E45/5986).

Local Geology

This area is part of the Pilbara Craton. The Fig Tree tenement belongs to the Mount Edgar Granitic Complex Supersuite (MEGC), while the Camel Creek and Ant Hill belong to the Corruna Downs Granitic Complex (CDGC) and all lie within the East Pilbara Terrane. The tenements are in the same regional granitic complexes where the Moolyella Project is located and have similar geological age. The area is a granitic complex largely underexplored for lithium as past explorers were focused on base metals and gold. Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA) regional surface geochemistry for Lithium (Li), Rubidium (Rb) and Caesium (Cs)

show some indicators of LCT‐type deposits on a highly fractionated granitic region.

Figure 4. Map of Marble Bar tenements

onlyuse

3. Wandagee

The Wandagee Project (E 09/2499) is located approximately 130km northeast of Carnarvon and 45km east of the Minilya Bridge Roadhouse, in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. Access to the outskirts of the tenement is via sealed road from Carnarvon to Minilya then unsealed road from the Minilya Bridge Roadhouse. The Wandagee Project consists of one exploration licence (E09/2499) covering an area of

approximately 400 km2 located in the East Pilbara Shire.

Regional Geology

The Wandagee tenement lies in a gravity high striking approximately North‐South along the Wandagee fault system. The local geology is predominantly comprised of sediments in the Merlinleigh Sub‐basin. The Merlinleigh Sub‐basin is a westerly dipping half‐graben complex, filled primarily by Upper Carboniferous and Permian rocks. A thick Devonian and Lower Carboniferous sequence occurs in the northern half of the sub‐ basin. Rocks in the sub‐basin onlap Precambrian basement to the east and are bounded by the Ajana, Kennedy, and Wandagee-Yanrey Fault Systems to the west. The northern boundary of the sub‐basin, with the Peedamullah Shelf, is taken at the northern margin of Permian rocks.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ragnar Metals Limited published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
