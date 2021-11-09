Option to Acquire WA Lithium Projects

10 November 2021

RAGNAR TO ACQUIRE HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE LITHIUM TENEMENTS IN THE PILBARA AND GASCOYNE HIGHLIGHTS ∙ Binding Heads of Agreement executed to acquire 100% of WestOz Lithium Pty Ltd (HOA) ∙ WestOz is the applicant for five highly prospective lithium tenements in the Pilbara region and one tenement in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia ∙ The Pilbara region hosts numerous hard rock lithium projects including Wodgina Project (259Mt @ 1.17% LI2O)1 and Pilgangoora (309Mt @ 1.14% LI2O)2 ∙ South Wodgina tenements (ELAs 45/5973 and 45/5974) are located ~10km south of the

Wodgina mine (Mineral Resources Limited) and 35km southwest of the Pilgangoora operating mine (Pilbara Minerals Limited)

∙ The Pilbara region is characterised by tin-tantalum-beryl pegmatite intrusions

∙ Large rare-metal bearing Lithium Caesium Tantalum (LCT) type pegmatites are also found in the Wodgina and Pilgangoora districts

∙ Marble Bar tenements (ELAs 45/5972, 45/5986 and 45/5987) are located ~280km southeast of

Port Hedland and ~80km from Marble Bar

∙ Marble Bar tenements are in the same regional granitic complexes as Moolyella, a mineral field well-known for its historical production in Tin and Tantalum

∙ The Company will conduct a review of historical geological information and other project information during the due diligence period under the HOA

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX: RAG, "Ragnar Metals", or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) to acquire 100% of WestOz Lithium Pty Ltd (WestOz).

WestOz is the applicant for five highly prospective lithium tenements in the Pilbara and one tenement in the Gascoyne province of Western Australia which are listed in Schedule 1 (Tenements).

