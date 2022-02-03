Ragusa Minerals : Lonely Mine Gold Project Tiberius Prospect Drilling Results

4th February 2022

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

LONELY MINE GOLD PROJECT

TIBERIUS PROSPECT DRILLING RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS

New zone of mineralisation identified from surface mapping confirmed at depth from diamond drilling program

Significant intercepts include:

10.43m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 128.48m in hole TDD06 (including 0.7m @ 10.02 g/t and 2.3m @ 5.7 g/t Au) 5.17m @ 3.68 g/t Au from 146.18m in hole TDD06 13.96m @ 3.61 g/t Au from 172.18m in hole TDD06



Ragusa Minerals Limited (ASX: RAS) ("Ragusa" or "Company") is pleased to advise that the laboratory analysis results from the diamond drilling works at the Tiberius prospect - part of the Company's 100% owned Lonely Mine Gold Project ("Project") in Zimbabwe - have been received, with the compilation of the drilling results and project data now complete.

The Company conducted a diamond drilling program comprising eight drill-holes, with 1236.64m drilled. Final assay results were recently received, with the Company's independent technical consultants having since reviewed the data collected to date and provided a summary report on the project. The report provides the context of existing known mineralisation in correlation with the results from the diamond drilling works, and also the overall prospectivity assessment of the Tiberius prospect.

The drilling program was designed to target extensions of mineralisation identified from the Company's prior phases of work, including surface mapping, trenching, geophysical surveying (ground magnetics and induced polarisation), and underground mapping and sampling from underground levels 1 and 2 of the historic Tiberius workings.

Results have identified an additional zone of mineralisation hosted within an andesitic basalt adjacent to the main mineralised quartz carbonate vein mineralisation, identified within the historic Tiberius underground workings.

Mineralisation appears to be contained within disseminated sulphides identified within the andesitic host rock, most likely sourced from the same shear zone and mineralising fluids that make up the contact between the andesite and the adjacent limburgitic basalt - host to the quartz carbonate gold bearing veins targeted in the historic Tiberius workings.

Significant intercepts from the drilling were as follows:

TDD06: 10.43m @ 2.5g/t Au (128.48-138.91m), 0.5m @ 4.59g/t Au (142.08-142.58m),5.17m @ 3.68g/t Au (146.18-154.48m) and 13.96m @ 3.61g/t Au (172.18-191.48m);

TDD01: 0.66m @ 3,87g/t Au (227.84-228.5m);

1