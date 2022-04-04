Log in
Rai Way S p A : Accepted the request to supplement the agenda of Shareholders' Meeting

04/04/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
Press release

ACCEPTED THE REQUEST TO SUPPLEMENT THE AGENDA OF

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Rome, 4 April 2022 - Rai Way S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that today the Board of Directors of the Company examined and accepted the request, pursuant to Article 126-bis of the Legislative Decree n. 58/1998 (Consolidated Law on Finance), submitted on 31 March 2022 by the shareholder Rai - Radiotelevisione italiana Spa - owner of 64.971% of the Company's share capital - to integrate the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for April 27, 2022 with the following new items: "Appointment of two Directors to integrate the Board of Directors" and "Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors".

The notice and the documentation related to such integration will be published and made available in accordance with the terms and modalities prescribed by law and regulations in force.



Rai Way S.p.A.

Rai Way manages and develops the terrestrial broadcast infrastructure which carries the television and radio signals of RAI, Italy's national public broadcasting company, and provides services to its business customers. Rai Way has an extensive experience and technological, engineering and organizational know-how in the Italian media and broadcast infrastructure market. Such a unique expertise, together with the skills and ongoing training of its around 600 employees, makes Rai Way an ideal partner for any companies and entities seeking for integrated solutions to develop their network and transmit their signals. Rai Way operates throughout the national territory and can rely on its headquarters in Rome, 20 local network centers and more than 2,300 sites across Italy.

Rai Way S.p.A.

Image Building

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Ph. +39 06 33173973

Claudia Caracausi mob. +39 3384476613

Ph. +39 06 33174009

raiway@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@raiway.it

Disclaimer

Rai Way S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 17:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
