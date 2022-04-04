Rai Way S p A : Accepted the request to supplement the agenda of Shareholders' Meeting

Press release

Rome, 4 April 2022 - Rai Way S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that today the Board of Directors of the Company examined and accepted the request, pursuant to Article 126-bis of the Legislative Decree n. 58/1998 (Consolidated Law on Finance), submitted on 31 March 2022 by the shareholder Rai - Radiotelevisione italiana Spa - owner of 64.971% of the Company's share capital - to integrate the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for April 27, 2022 with the following new items: "Appointment of two Directors to integrate the Board of Directors" and "Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors".

The notice and the documentation related to such integration will be published and made available in accordance with the terms and modalities prescribed by law and regulations in force.

