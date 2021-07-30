Log in
    RWAY   IT0005054967

RAI WAY S.P.A.

(RWAY)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/30 10:34:03 am
4.983 EUR   +0.57%
10:29aRAI WAY S P A : Filing of documentation
PU
10:19aRAI WAY S P A : Release notice of Financial Statements at 30 June 2021
PU
07/28RAI WAY S P A : Approval of the Financial Statements at 30 June 2021
PU
Rai Way S p A : Filing of documentation

07/30/2021 | 10:29am EDT
Press Release

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2021

AVAILABLE FOR CONSULTATION

Rome, 30 July 2021 - Rai Way S.p.A. announces that the Financial Statements for the half- year ended 30 June 2021 and the Independent Auditors' Report on the Abridged Half-Year Report are available for consultation by the public at its registered offices in Rome, via Teulada 66, and published on its website www.raiway.itas well as on the authorized warehouse mechanism 1Info (www.1Info.it).

Rai Way S.p.A.

Rai Way manages and develops the terrestrial broadcast infrastructure which carries the television and radio signals of RAI, Italy's national public broadcasting company, and provides services to its business customers. Rai Way has an extensive experience and technological, engineering and organizational know-how in the Italian media and broadcast infrastructure market. Such a unique expertise, together with the skills and ongoing training of its around 600 employees, makes Rai Way an ideal partner for any companies and entities seeking for integrated solutions to develop their network and transmit their signals. Rai Way operates throughout the national territory and can rely on its headquarters in Rome, 20 local network centers and more than 2,300 sites across Italy.

For more information:

Rai Way S.p.A.

Image Building

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Ph. +39 06 33173973

Claudia Caracausi

+39 06 33174815

Mob. +39 338 447 6613

investor.relations@raiway.it

raiway@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Rai Way S.p.A. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 14:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 230 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 62,5 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Net Debt 2021 102 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 1 330 M 1 581 M 1 580 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 33,7%
Managers and Directors
Aldo Mancino Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adalberto Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Pasciucco Chairman
Michele Frosi Chief Technology Officer
Umberto Mosetti Independent Director
