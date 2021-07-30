Rai Way S p A : Filing of documentation

Press Release

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2021

AVAILABLE FOR CONSULTATION

Rome, 30 July 2021 - Rai Way S.p.A. announces that the Financial Statements for the half- year ended 30 June 2021 and the Independent Auditors' Report on the Abridged Half-Year Report are available for consultation by the public at its registered offices in Rome, via Teulada 66, and published on its website www.raiway.itas well as on the authorized warehouse mechanism 1Info (www.1Info.it).

Rai Way S.p.A.

Rai Way manages and develops the terrestrial broadcast infrastructure which carries the television and radio signals of RAI, Italy's national public broadcasting company, and provides services to its business customers. Rai Way has an extensive experience and technological, engineering and organizational know-how in the Italian media and broadcast infrastructure market. Such a unique expertise, together with the skills and ongoing training of its around 600 employees, makes Rai Way an ideal partner for any companies and entities seeking for integrated solutions to develop their network and transmit their signals. Rai Way operates throughout the national territory and can rely on its headquarters in Rome, 20 local network centers and more than 2,300 sites across Italy.

