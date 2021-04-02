Log in
RAI WAY S.P.A.

RAI WAY S.P.A.

(RWAY)
04/01 11:35:50 am
4.805 EUR   -0.10%
01:36pRAI WAY S P A  : Filing of documentation
PU
03/18RAI WAY S P A  : Presentazione Risultati 2020FY
PU
03/18RAI WAY S P A  : Approval of the draft financial statement at 31 December 2020
PU
Rai Way S p A : Filing of documentation

04/02/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
Press Release

FILING OF DOCUMENTATION

Rome, 2 April 2021 - Rai Way S.p.A. informs that the following documentation is available for consultation by the public at its registered office in Rome, via Teulada 66, and published on its internet site www.raiway.it(Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/Meetings/Extraordinary and Ordinary Meeting 2021) as well as on the authorized warehouse mechanism 1Info (www.1Info.it):

  • Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2020 (including the draft of the Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2020 and its relative Board of
    Directors' Report and the required Statement pursuant to article 154-bis paragraph 5 of Legislative no. 58/1998), the Report of the External Auditors and the Report of Statutory Auditors;
  • the non-financial individual Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016 and its relative Report of the External Auditors;
  • Annual Report on Ownership Structure and Corporate Governance regarding year 2020;
  • Report on Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid pursuant to article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

Rai Way S.p.A.

Rai Way manages and develops the terrestrial broadcast infrastructure which carries the television and radio signals of RAI, Italy's national public broadcasting company, and provides services to its business customers. Rai Way has an extensive experience and technological, engineering and organizational know-how in the Italian media and broadcast infrastructure market. Such a unique expertise, together with the skills and ongoing training of its around 600 employees, makes Rai Way an ideal partner for any companies and entities seeking for integrated solutions to develop their network and transmit their signals. Rai Way operates throughout the national territory and can rely on its headquarters in Rome, 20 local network centers and more than 2,300 sites across Italy.

Rai Way S.p.A.

Image Building

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Ph. +39 06 33173973

Claudia Caracausi mob. +39 3384476613

Ph. +39 06 33174009

raiway@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@raiway.it

Disclaimer

Rai Way S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 17:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 224 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2020 62,2 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Net Debt 2020 64,2 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 4,77%
Capitalization 1 290 M 1 516 M 1 517 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,05x
EV / Sales 2021 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 34,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aldo Mancino Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adalberto Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Pasciucco Chairman
Michele Frosi Chief Technology Officer
Umberto Mosetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAI WAY S.P.A.-12.00%1 517
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.30%343 030
COMCAST CORPORATION4.48%250 791
VIACOMCBS INC.19.81%28 700
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP4.67%15 453
FORMULA ONE GROUP2.89%10 026
