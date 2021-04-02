Rai Way S p A : Filing of documentation

Press Release

FILING OF DOCUMENTATION

Rome, 2 April 2021 - Rai Way S.p.A. informs that the following documentation is available for consultation by the public at its registered office in Rome, via Teulada 66, and published on its internet site www.raiway.it(Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/Meetings/Extraordinary and Ordinary Meeting 2021) as well as on the authorized warehouse mechanism 1Info (www.1Info.it):

Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2020 (including the draft of the Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2020 and its relative Board of

Directors' Report and the required Statement pursuant to article 154- bis paragraph 5 of Legislative no. 58/1998), the Report of the External Auditors and the Report of Statutory Auditors;

Directors' Report and the required Statement pursuant to article 154- paragraph 5 of Legislative no. 58/1998), the Report of the External Auditors and the Report of Statutory Auditors; the non-financial individual Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016 and its relative Report of the External Auditors;

non-financial individual Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016 and its relative Report of the External Auditors; Annual Report on Ownership Structure and Corporate Governance regarding year 2020;

Report on Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Paid pursuant to article 123- ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

     

Rai Way S.p.A.

Rai Way manages and develops the terrestrial broadcast infrastructure which carries the television and radio signals of RAI, Italy's national public broadcasting company, and provides services to its business customers. Rai Way has an extensive experience and technological, engineering and organizational know-how in the Italian media and broadcast infrastructure market. Such a unique expertise, together with the skills and ongoing training of its around 600 employees, makes Rai Way an ideal partner for any companies and entities seeking for integrated solutions to develop their network and transmit their signals. Rai Way operates throughout the national territory and can rely on its headquarters in Rome, 20 local network centers and more than 2,300 sites across Italy.