    RWAY   IT0005054967

RAI WAY S.P.A.

(RWAY)
  Report
Rai Way S p A : Filing of documentation

05/27/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Press Release

FILING OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON 27

APRIL 2021 AND OF THE UPDATED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Rome, 27 May 2021 - Rai Way S.p.A. announces that the minutes of Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 27 April 2021 are available for consultation by the public at its registered offices in Rome, via Teulada 66, and published on its website www.raiway.it(Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/Meetings/Extraordinary and Ordinary Meeting 2021) as well as on the authorized warehouse mechanism 1Info (www.1Info.it).

***

It is also announced that on 26 May 2021 the updated version of the Articles of Association has been registered in the Companies' Register of Rome. The updated version of the Articles of Association, with evidence of the amendments approved by the Shareholders' Meeting

  • Extraordinary Part - held on 27 April 2021, is available for consultation by the public at the Company's registered offices in Rome, via Teulada 66, and published on the its website www.raiway.it(Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/Meetings/Extraordinary and Ordinary Meeting 2021) as well as on the authorized warehouse mechanism 1Info (www.1Info.it).

     

Rai Way S.p.A.

Rai Way manages and develops the terrestrial broadcast infrastructure which carries the television and radio signals of RAI, Italy's national public broadcasting company, and provides services to its business customers. Rai Way has an extensive experience and technological, engineering and organisational know-how in the Italian media and broadcast infrastructure market. Such a unique expertise, together with the skills and ongoing training of its around 600 employees, makes Rai Way an ideal partner for any companies and entities seeking for integrated solutions to develop their network and transmit their signals.

Rai Way operates throughout the national territory and can rely on its headquarters in Rome, 20 local network centres and more than 2,300 sites across Italy.

Rai Way S.p.A.

Image Building

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Tel. +39 06 33173973

Claudia Caracausi cell. +39 3384476613

Tel. +39 06 33174009

raiway@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@raiway.it

Disclaimer

Rai Way S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
