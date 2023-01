(Alliance News) - Rai Way Spa announced Thursday that it has lost its Small and Medium Enterprise status.

Now, any shareholder of Rai Way with more than 3 percent and less than 5 percent of the company's capital will have to notify Consob.

Rai Way on Thursday closed in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR5.45 per share.

