Raia Drogasil S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

Leading the consolidation of pharma retailing in Brazil.
Our Purpose:
+200 years
of combined history of Raia and
Drogasil, merged in 2011
#1 Pharmacy
chain in Brazil
Taking close care of people's health andwell-being during all times of their lives
2,581
pharmacies across every Brazilian state
45 million
unique active customers (2Q22 LTM)
307 million
tickets (2Q22 LTM)
R$ 28.0 billion
Gross revenue (2Q22 LTM, R$) +19% Y/Y growth
R$ 2.0 billion
EBITDA (2Q22 LTM) +15% Y/Y growth
260
new pharmacies in 2022 and 980 until 2025 (guidance)
NPS 90
net promoter score
500 million
digital sessions (annualized)
14.4%
market share in the 2Q22
AAA(bra)
rating by Fitch
Fragmented market with secular demand growth due to the ageing of the population.
Faster population ageing
(# of years for the population over 65 to grow from 7% to 14%. Source: The World Bank.)
Brazil (2011 - 2032)
21
China (2000 - 2026)
26
Japan (1970 - 1996)
26
Spain (1947 - 1992)
45
UK (1930 - 1975)
45
Canada (1944
- 2009)
65
USA (1944
- 2013)
69
Australia (1938 -2011)
73
Sweden (1890
- 1975)
85
France (1865
- 1980)
115
Pharmaceutical market should maintain
accelerated growth in the long term
(R$ billions. Source: IQVIA.)
144
126
85
96 103113
43
50
58
66
75
11
12
13
15
17
19
21
21
25
30
36
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Population over 65 years
(Millions. Source: IBGE.)
40.1
30.0
20.0
9.7
13.3
2000
2010
2020
2030
2040
Fragmented market: opportunity for consolidation
(Market share. Source: IQVIA.)
9.2%
9.8%
10.8%
11.4%
11.8%
13.4%
13.5%
14.1%
18.6%
17.5%
16.3%
16.4%
16.3%
16.0%
15.2%
15.2%
22.5%
24.7%
24.9%
23.9%
23.3%
22.3%
21.8%
21.0%
17.2%
15.9%
16.7%
17.6%
18.4%
19.1%
20.2%
22.0%
32.5%
32.1%
31.3%
30.7%
30.3%
29.1%
29.2%
27.6%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Independents
Assoc./Franch.
Other Chains
Abrafarma #2 to 5
RD
RD completed 10 years of history, with strong growth and value creation based on a traditional retail strategy.
776 864
Pharmacies
(Store count)
3x
2,490
2,299
2,070
1,822
1,607
1,417
1,232
1,091
967
Employees
(Thousands)
3x
50.6
44.6
41.5
36.5
32.3
28.9
26.5
23.7
20.121.5
17.2
4.7 5.6
Gross revenue
(R$ billions)
5x
25.6
21.2
18.4
15.5
13.9
11.8
9.4
7.8
6.5
Adjusted EBITDA
(R$ millions)
7x
1,807
1,429
1,344
1,195
1,130
988
744
544
326 357
272
'11
'12
'13
'14
'15
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
'21
'11
'12
'13
'14
'15
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
'21
'11
'12
'13
'14
'15
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
'21
'11
'12
'13
'14
'15
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
'21
Raia Drogasil SA published this content on 12 September 2022