Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Raia Drogasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RADL3   BRRADLACNOR0

RAIA DROGASIL S.A.

(RADL3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:59 2022-10-28 am EDT
24.60 BRL   +1.40%
09:40aRaia Drogasil S A : Institutional Presentation - Morgan Stanley 25th Annual Latin America Conference
PU
10/06RAIA DROGASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/06RAIA DROGASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raia Drogasil S A : Institutional Presentation - Morgan Stanley 25th Annual Latin America Conference

10/28/2022 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

2Q22

Disclaimer

The material that follows is a presentation of general background information about RaiaDrogasil S.A. (the "Company") as of the date of the presentation. It is information in summary form and does not purport to be complete. It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to potential investors. This presentation is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed to any other person. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made concerning, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, fairness, or completeness of the information presented herein.

This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the operations and business environments of the Company that may cause the actual results of the companies to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to the Company's management, the Company cannot guarantee future results or events. The Company expressly disclaims a duty to update any of the forward looking-statements.

Our securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any state securities laws in the United States, and are being offered under exemptions from registration under the Securities Act. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the Securities Act. Any offering to be made in the United States will be made by means of an offering circular that may be obtained from the agents.

This presentation does not constitute an offer, or invitation, or solicitation of an offer, to subscribe for or purchase any securities. Neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

2

Leading the consolidation of pharma retailing in Brazil.

Our Purpose:

+200 years

of combined history of Raia and

Drogasil, merged in 2011

#1 Pharmacy

chain in Brazil

Taking close care of people's health and well-being during all times of their lives

2,581

pharmacies across every Brazilian state

45 million

unique active customers (2Q22 LTM)

307 million

tickets (2Q22 LTM)

R$ 28.0 billion

Gross revenue (2Q22 LTM, R$) +19% Y/Y growth

R$ 2.0 billion

EBITDA (2Q22 LTM) +15% Y/Y growth

260

new pharmacies in 2022 and 980 until 2025 (guidance)

NPS 90

net promoter score

500 million

digital sessions (annualized)

14.4%

market share in the 2Q22

AAA(bra)

rating by Fitch

3

Fragmented market with secular demand growth due to the ageing of the population.

Faster population ageing

(# of years for the population over 65 to grow from 7% to 14%. Source: The World Bank.)

Brazil (2011 - 2032)

21

China (2000 - 2026)

26

Japan (1970 - 1996)

26

Spain (1947 - 1992)

45

UK (1930 - 1975)

45

Canada (1944

- 2009)

65

USA (1944

- 2013)

69

Australia (1938 -2011)

73

Sweden (1890

- 1975)

85

France (1865

- 1980)

115

Pharmaceutical market should maintain

accelerated growth in the long term

(R$ billions. Source: IQVIA.)

144

126

85

96 103113

43

50

58

66

75

11

12

13

15

17

19

21

21

25

30

36

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Population over 65 years

(Millions. Source: IBGE.)

40.1

30.0

20.0

9.7

13.3

2000

2010

2020

2030

2040

Fragmented market: opportunity for consolidation

(Market share. Source: IQVIA.)

9.2%

9.8%

10.8%

11.4%

11.8%

13.4%

13.5%

14.1%

18.6%

17.5%

16.3%

16.4%

16.3%

16.0%

15.2%

15.2%

22.5%

24.7%

24.9%

23.9%

23.3%

22.3%

21.8%

21.0%

17.2%

15.9%

16.7%

17.6%

18.4%

19.1%

20.2%

22.0%

32.5%

32.1%

31.3%

30.7%

30.3%

29.1%

29.2%

27.6%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Independents

Assoc./Franch.

Other Chains

Abrafarma #2 to 5

RD

4

RD completed 10 years of history, with strong growth and value creation based on a traditional retail strategy.

776 864

Pharmacies

(Store count)

3x

2,490

2,299

2,070

1,822

1,607

1,417

1,232

1,091

967

Employees

(Thousands)

3x

50.6

44.6

41.5

36.5

32.3

28.9

26.5

23.7

20.121.5

17.2

4.7 5.6

Gross revenue

(R$ billions)

5x

25.6

21.2

18.4

15.5

13.9

11.8

9.4

7.8

6.5

Adjusted EBITDA

(R$ millions)

7x

1,807

1,429

1,344

1,195

1,130

988

744

544

326 357

272

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

'21

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

'21

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

'21

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

'21

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Raia Drogasil SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAIA DROGASIL S.A.
09:40aRaia Drogasil S A : Institutional Presentation - Morgan Stanley 25th Annual Latin America ..
PU
10/06RAIA DROGASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/06RAIA DROGASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/12Raia Drogasil S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
09/08Raia Drogasil S A : Apresentação Institucional - Morgan Stanley 25th Annual Latin America ..
PU
08/01Transcript : Raia Drogasil S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 01, 2022
CI
07/29Raia Drogasil S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
07/29Brazil's Raia Drogasil posts 48% increase in Q2 adjusted net profit
RE
07/06RAIA DROGASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04Transcript : Raia Drogasil S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28 899 M 5 458 M 5 458 M
Net income 2022 930 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2022 4 811 M 909 M 909 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 39 974 M 7 550 M 7 550 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 50 320
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart RAIA DROGASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Raia Drogasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIA DROGASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 24,26 BRL
Average target price 26,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcílio D'Amico Pousada Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Coelho Vice President-Finance & Administration
Antonio Carlos Pipponzi Chairman
Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi Independent Director
Sylvia de Souza Leão Wanderley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-3.46%7 550
AIN HOLDINGS INC.9.77%1 515
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-14.77%436
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.14%304
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.-5.16%268
RITE AID CORPORATION-68.01%266