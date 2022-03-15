Raiden Resources : Arrow drilling announcement and Company update

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX: RDN) ("Raiden" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the first results from its recently completed Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program, at the 100% owned Arrow North Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and to provide a general Company update on its other key projects.

ASX RELEASE | 16th March 2022

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "We are encouraged by the initial onlyresults from the first round of drilling. Whilst these are not economic grades, the initial drill campaign allows us to optimise further targeting and to understand the relationship between the geochemical expression of the anomalies, shears zones and sulphide distribution within the targeted intrusives. It was further encouraging that we intercepted gold in the exact environment we are targeting. We will look to incorporate these results into follow up targeting work on all our defined targets through the project. Notably, the anomalous gold values are within the northern target zone, where the structural framework and numerous other intrusive targets remain untested. This program has defined the presence of gold in the system and follow-upsteps will be aimed to narrow into the ideal structural

uses ttings. We have tested 3 of total of 40 intrusion related targets to date across the northern tenement of the Arrow Project.

The Company now moves into the final stages of preparation for drilling on the Vuzel gold project in Bulgaria and anticipates to start drilling in the following one to two weeks. Vuzel is an advanced high- grade gold prospect in Bulgaria and has similar characteristics to the Ada Tepe high grade gold deposit,

approximately 30km away.

personalFurthermore, management is working towards finalising access agreements over the entire Mt Sholl Ni- Cu-Co-PGE project area. Our objective is to ensure that we are able to commence with a project wide

exploration and drilling campaign within the following month. As soon as these agreements are in place, we will aim to commence with our maiden drilling campaign over that project as well.

This remains in line with our stated objectives to have a drill active year across out entire portfolio."

Arrow Gold Project drilling (RDN: 100%)

The Arrow North Project is located approximately 35 km to the south-east, and along strike from De Grey Mining's Hemi 6.8Moz gold deposit (ASX: DEG 23 June 2021), where small volume and linear Indee Suite intrusions are intimately associated with gold mineralisation.

The assay results received to date support Raiden's geological interpretation that the modelled

magnetic intrusive bodies on the Arrow North tenement (E47/3476), represent intrusions and they host shear structures, which are associated with products of hydrothermal alteration. These alteration zones appear to be within a similar geological environment as the Hemi gold deposit (ASX:RDN 29 November 2021) .

Significant results from the last assays received are reported below:

8m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 116m in RARC035, including 4m @ 0.61 g/t Au from 116m

