Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Raiden Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDN   AU0000001661

RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED

(RDN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raiden Resources : Arrow drilling announcement and Company update

03/15/2022 | 06:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX RELEASE | 16th March 2022

DRILLING RESULTS FROM ARROW PROJECT &

only

COMPANY UPDATE

HIGHLIGHTS

use

Drill program at Arrow has intercepted anomalous gold in

multiple drill holes & within the targeted 'Hemi style'

geological setting

Results received include:

  1. 8m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 116m in RARC035, including

personal

4m @ 0.61 g/t Au from 116m

o 4m @ 0.53 g/t Au from 72m in RARC033

Results indicate potential for intrusion related gold

mineralisation - analagous setting to the Hemi deposit

Results to be integrated into future targeting work, along

with target defition on the remainder of the project area

3 of a total of 40 intrusion related targets drill tested to date

Drilling at Vuzel high grade gold project in Bulgaria to

commence in March

Mt Sholl access agreements under negotiation, with drilling

For

to commence as soon as final agreements executed

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX: RDN) ("Raiden" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the first results from its recently completed Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program, at the 100% owned Arrow North Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and to provide a general Company update on its other key projects.

QUICK STATS

ASX Code: RDN

DAX Code: YM4

BOARD &

MANAGEMENT

Non- Executive Chairman

Mr Michael Davy

Managing Director

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic

Non-Executive Directors

Mr Martin Pawlitschek

Non-Executive Directors

Mr Dale Ginn

Chief Operating Officer

Mr Warrick Clent

Company Secretary

Ms Kyla Garic

ASSET PORTFOLIO

SERBIA

Cu, Co & Au (~269km2)

BULGARIA

Cu, Au & Ag (~409km2)

AUSTRALIA

Au, Cu, Ni & PGE (~840km2)

ASX RELEASE | 16th March 2022

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "We are encouraged by the initial onlyresults from the first round of drilling. Whilst these are not economic grades, the initial drill campaign allows us to optimise further targeting and to understand the relationship between the geochemical expression of the anomalies, shears zones and sulphide distribution within the targeted intrusives. It was further encouraging that we intercepted gold in the exact environment we are targeting. We will look to incorporate these results into follow up targeting work on all our defined targets through the project. Notably, the anomalous gold values are within the northern target zone, where the structural framework and numerous other intrusive targets remain untested. This program has defined the presence of gold in the system and follow-upsteps will be aimed to narrow into the ideal structural

uses ttings. We have tested 3 of total of 40 intrusion related targets to date across the northern tenement of the Arrow Project.

The Company now moves into the final stages of preparation for drilling on the Vuzel gold project in Bulgaria and anticipates to start drilling in the following one to two weeks. Vuzel is an advanced high- grade gold prospect in Bulgaria and has similar characteristics to the Ada Tepe high grade gold deposit,

approximately 30km away.

personalFurthermore, management is working towards finalising access agreements over the entire Mt Sholl Ni- Cu-Co-PGE project area. Our objective is to ensure that we are able to commence with a project wide

exploration and drilling campaign within the following month. As soon as these agreements are in place, we will aim to commence with our maiden drilling campaign over that project as well.

This remains in line with our stated objectives to have a drill active year across out entire portfolio."

Arrow Gold Project drilling (RDN: 100%)

The Arrow North Project is located approximately 35 km to the south-east, and along strike from De Grey Mining's Hemi 6.8Moz gold deposit (ASX: DEG 23 June 2021), where small volume and linear Indee Suite intrusions are intimately associated with gold mineralisation.

For

1

The assay results received to date support Raiden's geological interpretation that the modelled

magnetic intrusive bodies on the Arrow North tenement (E47/3476), represent intrusions and they host shear structures, which are associated with products of hydrothermal alteration. These alteration zones appear to be within a similar geological environment as the Hemi gold deposit (ASX:RDN 29 November 2021) .

Significant results from the last assays received are reported below:

  1. 8m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 116min RARC035, including
    • 4m @ 0.61 g/t Au from 116m

Page 2 of 15

ASX RELEASE | 16th March 2022

onlyusepersonal

o 4m @ 0.53 g/t Au from 72min RARC033

o

1m @ 0.46 g/t Au from 84min RARC032

All of the results listed above were obtained from within, or directly adjacent to modelled

magnetic intrusive bodies (AR21 and AR53), which were targeted specifically by this drilling

program (see Figure 2).

For

Figure 1 Arrow North Project - Completed Drilling with Geology, Au-As-Sb Anomalies and Targets from the

recent high resolution magnetic survey

Page 3 of 15

ASX RELEASE | 16th March 2022

personal use only

Figure 2 Arrow North Project Northern Zone - Completed Drilling with Geology, Targets from the recent high

resolution magnetic survey and section location

This drilling program has identified zones of shearing and alteration within the modelled intrusives, which appear to act as direct controls on mineralisation within the dioritic intrusive rocks. It is interpreted that these shear zones act as conduits for hydrothermal mineralisation and follow up work will involve following these conduits to define further, complex settings where accumulation of

Forthese fluids may have occurred.

Page 4 of 15

Figure 3 Arrow North Project Northern Zone - Cross Section A-A'through the modelled intrsuives with
mineralisation and interpretation

ASX RELEASE | 16th March 2022

onlyuse

personalThe modelled intrusives were targeted in the northern part of the project area. These intrusive targets were defined through a high resolution aeromagnetic survey, which identified the magnetic

responses of these taregts. It is worth noting that all of the modelled intrusives in this northern part of the project area are covered by aeolian, transported sands and are effectively "blind" targets.

ForRaiden now intends to combine the excellent modelling of the small volume linear intrusives with its increased geological knowledge of the area, to define further drill targets for testing.

Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Raiden Resources Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED
06:28pRAIDEN RESOURCES : Arrow drilling announcement and Company update
PU
03/11Raiden Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/07RAIDEN RESOURCES : Drilling and Company update
PU
02/07Raiden Resources Limited Provides an Update on the Arrow Project Drilling Campaign
CI
01/16RAIDEN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - RDN
PU
01/11RAIDEN RESOURCES : Cleansing prospectus
PU
01/10Raiden Resources Starts Drilling Program at Arrow Project
MT
01/09RAIDEN RESOURCES : Drilling update at Arrow Project
PU
01/09Raiden Resources Limited Provides Drilling Update At Arrow Project
CI
2021RAIDEN RESOURCES : Pilbara Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,98 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net cash 2021 2,70 M 1,94 M 1,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Raiden Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dusko Ljubojevic Managing Director & Executive Director
Kyla Garic Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael John Davy Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Joachim Pawlitschek Non-Executive Director
R. Dale Ginn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED-20.00%16
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.12%173 492
RIO TINTO PLC8.32%116 208
GLENCORE PLC28.43%82 831
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.63%58 647
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.41%40 379