Raiden Resources : Drilling update at Arrow Project

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX: RDN) ("Raiden" or "the Company") is pleased to report on early visual results of the maiden 5,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at Arrow project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and recommencement of drilling . Following the end of year break,

ASX RELEASE | 10th January 2022

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "We are encouraged by these onlyearly visual results from the preliminary drill holes at Arrow. As soon as the assay results are received, management will plan for follow up programs, where warranted, in parallel with a project wide campaign which is currently being planned.. The current drill program now re-focusesto the targets in the north-easternpart of the project area, where geophysical modelling has defined multiple intrusion

related targets, several of which will be tested during the ongoing program."

The Arrow North Project is located approximately 35 km to the south-east, and along strike from De Grey Mining's Hemi 6.8Moz gold deposit (ASX: DEG 23 June 2021), where small volume and linear useIndee Suite intrusions are intimately associated with gold mineralisation. The gold at Hemi is located in and around these bodies within northeast-southwest striking shear zones adjacent to a larger Indee Suite stock. Targeting at Arrow has been based on identifying the intrusions, host structures and

products of hydrothermal alteration within a similar geological environment to the Hemi deposit.

Raiden commenced with the maiden drill campaign at Arrow in December '21, where operations

continued up to end of December and were suspended for the end of year holiday period. Drilling personalby Raiden at Arrow North, prior to the end of year drilling break, focused on the 3-kilometre long, multi-element geochemical (Au-As-Sb) anomaly in the central part of the project area. The anomaly

was also defined by a zone of hydrothermally altered metasediments, which were coincidental with small volume intrusive rocks and a series of northeast-southwest striking shear zones adjacent to the larger Indee Suite Peawah Granodiorite (see Figure 1).

Geological logging of the RC drilling to date has identified prospective zones of alteration and ulphide mineralisation in several drill holes. The most intensely altered zone intercepted so far is in hole RARC014, where a zone of intense quartz-carbonate alteration, with associated sulphide mineralisation (up to 7% pyrite visually logged), was intercepted over a downhole interval of 55 metres, within dioritic intrusive rocks. Included in this interval is a zone of intense silica alteration containing up to 25% quartz material and associated pyrite mineralisation from 133m to 144m.

Also in RAC014 a second zone of potential mineralisation was intersected further downhole, between 210-216m, where up to 15% pyrite was logged visually, in a zone of silica-chlorite alteration within a

Fordiorite intrusive.

Other holes of interest include RARC016 and RARC017, where zones of shearing at the contact between the meta-sediments and the diorite was intersected. This shearing is likely associated with the large northeast-southwest striking shear zone modelled from Raiden's recent geophysical interpretation, and is associated with the Au-As-Sb soil anomaly in the central part of the project area (see Figure 1). Notably in both these holes, zones of up to 10% disseminated pyrite were logged within the dioritic intrusive rocks below this sheared contact.

A total of 23 holes for 2,656 metres have been completed to date during the current drill program with a total of 1,062 samples despatched to ALS Global's Perth lab for analysis.

