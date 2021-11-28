Raiden Resources : Maiden drilling program commences at Arrow Project

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX: RDN) ("Raiden" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling of the inaugural 5,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program, at the 100% owned Arrow North Project (E47/3476) in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "We are pleased that the maiden onlydrilling program on our 100% owned Arrow project is under way. This initial 5,000 meter drill program will focus on several defined prospects in the northern part of the project area, where the magnetic targets are associated with gold and multi-elementgeochemical anomalies and outcropping alteration.

The program will test a 3km trend, as well as, several Indee Suite intrusions on the northern periphery of the license area.

Significantly, this initial campaign will test a major structure, and some of the magnetic anomalies defined along this trend. Additional targets, subject to field checking and heritage survey requirements,

are under review for the 2022 drilling season."

The Arrow North Project is located approximately 35 km to the south-east, and along strike from De Grey Mining's Hemi 6.8Moz gold deposit (ASX: DEG 23 June 2021), where small volume and linear Indee Suite intrusions are intimately associated with gold mineralisation. The gold at Hemi is located in and around these bodies within northeast-southwest striking shear zones adjacent to a larger Indee Suite stock. Targeting at Arrow has been based on identifying the intrusions, host structures and

products of hydrothermal alteration within a similar geological environment to the Hemi deposit. Raiden's recent exploration activities have produced 40 exploration targets through Integration, interpretation and ground checking of all historic and Company acquired data (ASX: RDN 6 July 2021)1

For

Figure 1 - Drill operation at Arrow maiden program

