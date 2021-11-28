Raiden Resources : Maiden drilling program commences at Arrow Project

ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021
MAIDEN DRILLING PROGRAM COMMENCES
AT RAIDENS 100% OWNED ARROW PROJECT
HIGHLIGHTS
• 5,000m maiden drilling program has commenced at Raiden's
100% owned Arrow Project
• Drilling is targeting Hemi-style gold mineralisation, hosted
by small volume Indee Suite intrusives
•
Targets defined by high resolution magnetic survey and
associated with anomalous geochemical and alteration
trends
•
Targets are located approximately 35km along strike of
(ASX: DEG) De Grey Mining's Hemi deposit and in a similar
geological environment
Raiden Resources Limited (ASX: RDN) ("Raiden" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling of the inaugural 5,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program, at the 100% owned Arrow North Project (E47/3476) in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021
Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "We are pleased that the maiden drilling program on our 100% owned Arrow project is under way. This initial 5,000 meter drill program will focus on several defined prospects in the northern part of the project area, where the magnetic targets are associated with gold and multi-elementgeochemical anomalies and outcropping alteration.
The program will test a 3km trend, as well as, several Indee Suite intrusions on the northern periphery of the license area.
Significantly, this initial campaign will test a major structure, and some of the magnetic anomalies defined along this trend. Additional targets, subject to field checking and heritage survey requirements,
are under review for the 2022 drilling season."
The Arrow North Project is located approximately 35 km to the south-east, and along strike from De Grey Mining's Hemi 6.8Moz gold deposit (ASX: DEG 23 June 2021), where small volume and linear Indee Suite intrusions are intimately associated with gold mineralisation. The gold at Hemi is located in and around these bodies within northeast-southwest striking shear zones adjacent to a larger Indee Suite stock. Targeting at Arrow has been based on identifying the intrusions, host structures and
products of hydrothermal alteration within a similar geological environment to the Hemi deposit. Raiden's recent exploration activities have produced 40 exploration targets through Integration, interpretation and ground checking of all historic and Company acquired data (ASX: RDN 6 July 2021)1
Figure 1 - Drill operation at Arrow maiden program
ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021
personal use only
Figure 2 Arrow North project Prospect Scale - Planned Drilling with Geology, Au-As-Sb Anomalies and Targets
from the recent high resolution magnetic survey
These targets depicted in Figure 2, where the initial drill program is focussed, are defined by a zone of hydrothermally altered metasediments and associated Indee quartz diorite intrusions. The target zone is coincident with a series of northeast-southwest striking shear zones adjacent to the larger Indee Suite Peawah Granodiorite. Along this trend soil sampling also defined a number of discrete multi-element anomalies (Au-As-Sb). The target zone and associated anomalism is within a structural
setting, which is comparable to the setting associated with De Grey Mining's Hemi deposit.
Raiden is also targeting seven discrete targets in the northern part of the project area (Figure 2), where the recent high resolution aeromagnetic survey of the Arrow North Project area identified magnetic responses, which are indicative of small volume and linear Indee Suite intrusions in a setting analogous to Hemi. These targets are covered by aeolian, transported sands and the scout drilling of these targets will aim to define the geological characteristics of the intrusives and potential
ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021
mineralisation associated with them. The initial drill results and information will be used in refining targeting in this area in the follow-up drill programs.
Raiden's work has also identified further, large soil multi-element geochemical (Au-As-Sb)
a omalies in the central and southern parts of the project area, which are coincident with both the modelled small volume intrusive rocks and significant structure corridors (see Figure 3). The existing s il geochemical sampling grid throughout this area is relatively coarse (400 x 100 metres), and the Company plans to infill this soil geochemical grid with the aim of refining the anomalies, prior to
planning a permit wide drill campaign across the remaining key targets (ASX: RDN 18 Feb 2021)2
Figure 3: Arrow North Project Geology, Au-AS-Sb Soil anomalies and Targets as defined through recent high
resolution magnetic survey
ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021
Figure 4: Arrow project in relation to ASX:DEG & TSX:NVO tenure and the Hemi gold deposit. Notably, the Arrow project remains significantly
underexplored with no drilling targeting Hemi style mineralisation
