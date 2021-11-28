Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Raiden Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDN   AU0000001661

RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED

(RDN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raiden Resources : Maiden drilling program commences at Arrow Project

11/28/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021

only

MAIDEN DRILLING PROGRAM COMMENCES

AT RAIDENS 100% OWNED ARROW PROJECT

HIGHLIGHTS

use

5,000m maiden drilling program has commenced at Raiden's

100% owned Arrow Project

Drilling is targeting Hemi-style gold mineralisation, hosted

by small volume Indee Suite intrusives

personalFor

Targets defined by high resolution magnetic survey and

associated with anomalous geochemical and alteration

trends

Targets are located approximately 35km along strike of

(ASX: DEG) De Grey Mining's Hemi deposit and in a similar

geological environment

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX: RDN) ("Raiden" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling of the inaugural 5,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program, at the 100% owned Arrow North Project (E47/3476) in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

QUICK STATS

ASX Code: RDN

DAX Code: YM4

BOARD &

MANAGEMENT

Non- Executive Chairman

Mr Michael Davy

Managing Director

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic

Non-Executive Directors

Mr Martin Pawlitschek

Non-Executive Directors

Mr Dale Ginn

Company Secretary

Ms Kyla Garic

ASSET PORTFOLIO

SERBIA

Cu, Co & Au (~269km2)

BULGARIA

Cu, Au & Ag (~409km2)

AUSTRALIA

Au, Cu, Ni & PGE (~840km2)

ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "We are pleased that the maiden onlydrilling program on our 100% owned Arrow project is under way. This initial 5,000 meter drill program will focus on several defined prospects in the northern part of the project area, where the magnetic targets are associated with gold and multi-elementgeochemical anomalies and outcropping alteration.

The program will test a 3km trend, as well as, several Indee Suite intrusions on the northern periphery of the license area.

Significantly, this initial campaign will test a major structure, and some of the magnetic anomalies defined along this trend. Additional targets, subject to field checking and heritage survey requirements,

useare under review for the 2022 drilling season."

The Arrow North Project is located approximately 35 km to the south-east, and along strike from De Grey Mining's Hemi 6.8Moz gold deposit (ASX: DEG 23 June 2021), where small volume and linear Indee Suite intrusions are intimately associated with gold mineralisation. The gold at Hemi is located in and around these bodies within northeast-southwest striking shear zones adjacent to a larger Indee Suite stock. Targeting at Arrow has been based on identifying the intrusions, host structures and

personalproducts of hydrothermal alteration within a similar geological environment to the Hemi deposit. Raiden's recent exploration activities have produced 40 exploration targets through Integration, interpretation and ground checking of all historic and Company acquired data (ASX: RDN 6 July 2021)1

For

Figure 1 - Drill operation at Arrow maiden program

Page 2 of 7

ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021

personal use only

Figure 2 Arrow North project Prospect Scale - Planned Drilling with Geology, Au-As-Sb Anomalies and Targets

from the recent high resolution magnetic survey

These targets depicted in Figure 2, where the initial drill program is focussed, are defined by a zone Forof hydrothermally altered metasediments and associated Indee quartz diorite intrusions. The target z ne is coincident with a series of northeast-southwest striking shear zones adjacent to the larger Indee Suite Peawah Granodiorite. Along this trend soil sampling also defined a number of discrete multi-element anomalies (Au-As-Sb). The target zone and associated anomalism is within a structural

setting, which is comparable to the setting associated with De Grey Mining's Hemi deposit.

Raiden is also targeting seven discrete targets in the northern part of the project area (Figure 2), where the recent high resolution aeromagnetic survey of the Arrow North Project area identified magnetic responses, which are indicative of small volume and linear Indee Suite intrusions in a setting analogous to Hemi. These targets are covered by aeolian, transported sands and the scout drilling of these targets will aim to define the geological characteristics of the intrusives and potential

Page 3 of 7

ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021

mineralisation associated with them. The initial drill results and information will be used in refining onlytargeting in this area in the follow-up drill programs.

Raiden's work has also identified further, large soil multi-element geochemical (Au-As-Sb)

a omalies in the central and southern parts of the project area, which are coincident with both the modelled small volume intrusive rocks and significant structure corridors (see Figure 3). The existing s il geochemical sampling grid throughout this area is relatively coarse (400 x 100 metres), and the Company plans to infill this soil geochemical grid with the aim of refining the anomalies, prior to

useplanning a permit wide drill campaign across the remaining key targets (ASX: RDN 18 Feb 2021)2 personalFor

Figure 3: Arrow North Project Geology, Au-AS-Sb Soil anomalies and Targets as defined through recent high

resolution magnetic survey

Page 4 of 7

r personal use only

ASX RELEASE | 29th November 2021

Figure 4: Arrow project in relation to ASX:DEG & TSX:NVO tenure and the Hemi gold deposit. Notably, the Arrow project remains significantly

underexplored with no drilling targeting Hemi style mineralisation

Page 5 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Raiden Resources Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED
05:40pRAIDEN RESOURCES : Maiden drilling program commences at Arrow Project
PU
11/18Raiden Resources Concludes Heritage Survey at Arrow North Project; Shares Surge 13%
MT
11/18Raiden Resources Limited Announces the Successful Completion of the First Aboriginal He..
CI
11/16RAIDEN RESOURCES : Significant Sulphide Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Exploration Target
PU
11/16Raiden Resources Limited Announces That It Has Defined an Exploration Target in Accorda..
CI
11/10Raiden Resources Appoints COO of Australian Operations
MT
11/10Raiden Resources Limited Appoints Warrick Clent as Chief Operating Officer for Australi..
CI
11/02Raiden Resources Limited announced that it has received AUD 2.5 million in funding from..
CI
11/01Raiden Resources Limited Announces Completion of a Capital Raising, Signing of a Drill ..
CI
10/26Raiden Resources Limited Provides an Update on Operational and Exploration Progress on ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,98 M -1,41 M -1,41 M
Net cash 2021 2,70 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,6 M 22,5 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Raiden Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dusko Ljubojevic Managing Director & Executive Director
Kyla Garic Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael John Davy Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Joachim Pawlitschek Non-Executive Director
R. Dale Ginn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED-23.33%23
BHP GROUP-10.37%135 054
RIO TINTO PLC-16.96%100 382
GLENCORE PLC51.07%61 523
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.68%43 046
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.63%30 087