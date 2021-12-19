Raiden Resources : Pilbara Investor Presentation

Certain statements contained in this presentation, and in certain documents incorporated by reference in this presentation, constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding Raiden Resources Ltd's (the "Company") future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets where the Company participates or is seeking to participate, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results at the Mt Sholl Project is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Martin Pawlitschek, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Martin Pawlitschek is employed by Raiden Resources Limited. Mr Martin Pawlitschek has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Mr Martin Pawlitschek has provided his prior written consent as to the form and context in which the exploration results and the supporting information are presented in this presentation and referenced announcements.
The information in this presentation and referenced announcements that relates to Exploration Targets at the Mt Sholl Project is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Bruce H van Brunt, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM and a full-time employee of BvB Consulting). Mr Bruce H van Brunt has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Mr Bruce H van Brunt has provided his prior written consent as to the form and context in which the exploration results and the supporting information are presented in this presentation and referenced announcements.
The information in this presentation and referenced announcements that relates to exploration results at the Arrow Project is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation, as previously announced by the Company, and has been reviewed and approved by Mr Warrick Clent, a competent person who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Warrick Clent is employed by Raiden Resources Limited. Mr Warrick Clent has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Mr Warrick Clent has provided his prior written consent as to the form and context in which the exploration results and the supporting information are presented in this presentation and referenced announcements.
1Refer to ASX:RDN announcement 17 November 2021. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters continue to apply.
2Refer to ASX:RDN announcement 29 November 2021. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters continue to apply.
Corporate Overview
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
SHAREHOLDER
MARKET CAP ~$28M
at A$0.021 (14/12/21)
STRUCTURE
SHARES ON ISSUE ~1,375M
*Performance shares & unlisted options
- 200M (Serbia Projects - Expiring in '22-'23)
- 73M Management performance rights
- 50M Unlisted options - (Planned to be listed)
Substantial
All Other
Holders
20%
Shareholders
40%
Top 20 (Excl.
Substantial
Holders and
Directors)
35%
RAIDEN RESOURCES INVESTOR PRESENTATION
TOP HOLDERS
Top 20
~56%
Top 50
~71%
Top 100
~83%
SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS
Pacton Gold Inc
~12%
Kitara Investments ~8%
Directors
5%
BOARD OF DIRECTORS & MANAGEMENT
MICHAEL DAVY - Non-Executive Chairman
Australian business executive with extensive experience in the Australian oil, gas and resources sector. Mr Davy is a director and owner of several successful private businesses. Mr Davy is also a Non- Executive Director of Vanadium Resources Ltd and Arcadia Minerals Ltd.
DUSKO LJUBOJEVIC - Managing Director
Geologist with extensive global mining and exploration experience with a significant period spent in Eastern Europe, Africa, Central Asia and North America. Previously held senior positions in junior exploration companies; mid-tier developers and global majors. Founded and financed several exploration companies globally.
MARTIN PAWLITSCHEK - Non-Executive Director
Geologist with close to 25 years exploration, development and mining experience, including BHP Billiton and senior management positions with several junior explorers, private equity investment funds and development companies (MDL, Taranga). Led successful exploration teams across Africa, Australia and the Americas.
DALE GINN- Non-Executive Director
Mr Ginn is an experienced mining executive and geologist of over 30 years based in central Canada. He is the founder of numerous exploration and mining companies and has led and participated in a variety of gold and base metal discoveries, many of which have entered production. His contributions have led to approximately 10 million ounces in resource generation as well as over $500 million in capital raised for exploration and development projects.
KYLA GARIC - Company Secretary & Accountant
Qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with over 10 years experience working in the ASX markets. Ms. Garic is a director of Onyx Corporate in Australia
3
Portfolio Overview
SUBSTANTIAL LANDHOLDING IN RAPIDLY EMERGING PROVINCE
~840 km2 ground holding in the Pilbara
Key projects located near infrastructure (past producers & new
use
developments)
Pilbara considered an emerging & premier Australian gold
province
MT SHOLL (80-100% Raiden)
Includes 677 historical drill holes for approx. 80,000m of drilling
Past production 11km away at Radio Hill
Previous test mining at Mt Sholl
20-40Mt with grades ranging from 0.55% Ni_Eq to 0.75% Ni_Eq
JORC Exploration Target defined
Resource definition and step-out drilling planned for '22
Extensive targeting completed - extension and exploration drilling
planned for '22
ARROW (100% Raiden)
Targeting 'Hemi Style" intrusion related mineralisation
40 targets defined to date
Maiden 5,000m reverse circulation drill program underway
Planning underway for extensive drill campaign 2022
RAIDEN RESOURCES INVESTOR PRESENTATION
4
Mt Sholl - Advanced Magmatic Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project
OVERVIEW
•
Located 22km south-east of Karratha and 10km to the north-east
f the Radio Hill mine.
•
Mt Sholl intrusion consists of an upper layered gabbro overlying an
ultramafic unit
use
•
A total of 677 drill holes for 79,637m of historical drilling
completed to date across the project area
•
Three deposits drill-defined to date (A1, B1 & B2), for a robust
JORC Exploration Targetof:
personalr
20-40Mt @ 0.55%-0.75% Ni_Eq1 grade range
•
A l 3 deposits open to depth and along strike
• Advanced prospects and targets defined
outside
of existing
exploration target
• Systematic
assay analysis of
PGE and
Cobalt
not done
throughout
historic drilling -
potential to increase value on
existing deposits
1As eported to the ASX by the Company on 17th November 2021
RAIDEN RESOURCES INVESTOR PRESENTATION
5
