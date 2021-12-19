Log in
    RDN   AU0000001661

RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED

(RDN)
Raiden Resources : Pilbara Investor Presentation

12/19/2021 | 05:40pm EST
RAIDEN PILBARA INVESTOR PRESENTATION

December 2021

ASX:RDN

DAX:YM4

Disclaimer

onlyCAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this presentation, and in certain documents incorporated by reference in this presentation, constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding Raiden Resources Ltd's (the "Company") future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets where the Company participates or is seeking to participate, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future

usevents. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Management provides forward looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to readers when considering their investment objectives and cautions readers that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward- looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information,

personalevents or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including ssumptions regarding expected yields, future prices and business and operating strategies. Some of the risks which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein, including risks associated with the Company, such as lack of revenue, risks associated with the Companies' business, such as the failure to obtain or maintain necessary licenses, and risks associated with the common shares of the Company, such as stock market volatility. Information in this presentation relating to the exploration results for the Company's projects are extracted from the Company's announcement which are available on the Company's website. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market

announcement.

r

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results at the Mt Sholl Project is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Martin Pawlitschek, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Martin Pawlitschek is employed by Raiden Resources Limited. Mr Martin Pawlitschek has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Mr Martin Pawlitschek has provided his prior written consent as to the form and context in which the exploration results and the supporting information are presented in this presentation and referenced announcements.

The information in this presentation and referenced announcements that relates to Exploration Targets at the Mt Sholl Project is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Bruce H van Brunt, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM and a full-time employee of BvB Consulting). Mr Bruce H van Brunt has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Mr Bruce H van Brunt has provided his prior written consent as to the form and context in which the exploration results and the supporting information are presented in this presentation and referenced announcements.

The information in this presentation and referenced announcements that relates to exploration results at the Arrow Project is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation, as previously announced by the Company, and has been reviewed and approved by Mr Warrick Clent, a competent person who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Warrick Clent is employed by Raiden Resources Limited. Mr Warrick Clent has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Mr Warrick Clent has provided his prior written consent as to the form and context in which the exploration results and the supporting information are presented in this presentation and referenced announcements.

1Refer to ASX:RDN announcement 17 November 2021. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters continue to apply.

2Refer to ASX:RDN announcement 29 November 2021. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters continue to apply.

Corporate Overview

only

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

SHAREHOLDER

MARKET CAP ~$28M

at A$0.021 (14/12/21)

STRUCTURE

SHARES ON ISSUE ~1,375M

*Performance shares & unlisted options

- 200M (Serbia Projects - Expiring in '22-'23)

use

- 73M Management performance rights

- 50M Unlisted options - (Planned to be listed)

Substantial

All Other

Holders

20%

Shareholders

personalr

40%

Top 20 (Excl.

Substantial

Holders and

Directors)

35%

RAIDEN RESOURCES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

TOP HOLDERS

Top 20

~56%

Top 50

~71%

Top 100

~83%

SUBSTANTIAL HOLDERS

Pacton Gold Inc

~12%

Kitara Investments ~8%

Directors

5%

BOARD OF DIRECTORS & MANAGEMENT

MICHAEL DAVY - Non-Executive Chairman

Australian business executive with extensive experience in the Australian oil, gas and resources sector. Mr Davy is a director and owner of several successful private businesses. Mr Davy is also a Non- Executive Director of Vanadium Resources Ltd and Arcadia Minerals Ltd.

DUSKO LJUBOJEVIC - Managing Director

Geologist with extensive global mining and exploration experience with a significant period spent in Eastern Europe, Africa, Central Asia and North America. Previously held senior positions in junior exploration companies; mid-tier developers and global majors. Founded and financed several exploration companies globally.

MARTIN PAWLITSCHEK - Non-Executive Director

Geologist with close to 25 years exploration, development and mining experience, including BHP Billiton and senior management positions with several junior explorers, private equity investment funds and development companies (MDL, Taranga). Led successful exploration teams across Africa, Australia and the Americas.

DALE GINN- Non-Executive Director

Mr Ginn is an experienced mining executive and geologist of over 30 years based in central Canada. He is the founder of numerous exploration and mining companies and has led and participated in a variety of gold and base metal discoveries, many of which have entered production. His contributions have led to approximately 10 million ounces in resource generation as well as over $500 million in capital raised for exploration and development projects.

KYLA GARIC - Company Secretary & Accountant

Qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with over 10 years experience working in the ASX markets. Ms. Garic is a director of Onyx Corporate in Australia

3

Portfolio Overview

only

SUBSTANTIAL LANDHOLDING IN RAPIDLY EMERGING PROVINCE

 ~840 km2 ground holding in the Pilbara

 Key projects located near infrastructure (past producers & new

use

developments)

Pilbara considered an emerging & premier Australian gold

province

MT SHOLL (80-100% Raiden)

 Includes 677 historical drill holes for approx. 80,000m of drilling

 Past production 11km away at Radio Hill

 Previous test mining at Mt Sholl

personalr

20-40Mt with grades ranging from 0.55% Ni_Eq to 0.75% Ni_Eq

JORC Exploration Target defined

Resource definition and step-out drilling planned for '22

 Extensive targeting completed - extension and exploration drilling

planned for '22

ARROW (100% Raiden)

 Targeting 'Hemi Style" intrusion related mineralisation

 40 targets defined to date

 Maiden 5,000m reverse circulation drill program underway

 Planning underway for extensive drill campaign 2022

RAIDEN RESOURCES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

4

only

Mt Sholl - Advanced Magmatic Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project

OVERVIEW

Located 22km south-east of Karratha and 10km to the north-east

f the Radio Hill mine.

Mt Sholl intrusion consists of an upper layered gabbro overlying an

ultramafic unit

use

A total of 677 drill holes for 79,637m of historical drilling

completed to date across the project area

Three deposits drill-defined to date (A1, B1 & B2), for a robust

JORC Exploration Targetof:

personalr

20-40Mt @ 0.55%-0.75% Ni_Eq1 grade range

A l 3 deposits open to depth and along strike

Advanced prospects and targets defined

outside

of existing

exploration target

Systematic

assay analysis of

PGE and

Cobalt

not done

throughout

historic drilling -

potential to increase value on

existing deposits

1As eported to the ASX by the Company on 17th November 2021

RAIDEN RESOURCES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Raiden Resources Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
