Raiden Resources : Significant Sulphide Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Exploration Target

11/16/2021 | 05:47pm EST
ASX RELEASE | 17th November 2021

LARGE NI-CU-CO-PGE SULHIDE 'EXPLORATION TARGET'

DEFINED AT MT SHOLL

A Large Nickel and Copper Sulphide Exploration Target defined

only

across Mt Sholl A1, B1 and B2 deposits, reported under JORC

Code (2012)

QUICK STATS

Exploration Target size provides encouragement that Mt Sholl

ASX Code: RDN

may have potential for significant volumes of sulphide

DAX Code: YM4

mineralised rock tonnages

BOARD &

Exploration Target definition based on:

MANAGEMENT

use

o Revaluation of historical drilling (almost 80,000 metres)

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Michael Davy

o Using metal prices and cut-off grades, which are well below

Managing Director

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic

current prices

Non-Executive Director

o Processing

and interpretation

of historical geophysics

Mr Martin Pawlitschek

Non-Executive Director

across project area in relation to historical drilling

Mr Dale Ginn

Geophysical

targeting

defined

extensions

of

known

Company Secretary

mineralisation, providing potential for further mineralisation at

Ms Kyla Garic

depth and;

Untested drill targets in close proximity to known deposits,

ASSET PORTFOLIO

suggesting potential further upside from near term drill ready

targets on the project

SERBIA

Extensive drilling planned for Q1 2022 with objective of:

Cu, Co & Au (~269km2)

personal

o Defining resources

(under

JORC 2012)

across

the 3

BULGARIA

Cu, Au & Ag (~409km2)

deposits

o Test for direct extensions of mineralisation and increase

AUSTRALIA

For

the tonnage from current 'Exploration Target' tonnage

Au, Cu, Ni & PGE

o Drill test the geophysical targets across the project area

(~840km2)

to define new mineralised bodies

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "The Mt Sholl project re-interpretationhas generated a very exciting exploration

target for the Company. This latest interpretation of the data indicates that Mt Sholl is a real opportunity

P 08 6158 9990 Suite 7, 63 Shepperton Road, Victoria Park, WA Australia 6100 ABN 68 009 161 522

ASX RELEASE | 17th November 2021

for the Company to define a substantial, stand-alone deposit in the subsequent exploration stages. Our modelling assumed metal prices which are lower than the current spot prices and yet still defined a very significant exploration target. On this basis, Management is confident that subsequent drill programs will materially increase the value of the Company. Together with the planned drilling at the Arrow project, where the Company is exploring for Hemi style gold mineralisation, the Ni-Cu-PGE-Co

mineralisation at Mt Sholl diversifies our upside potential across the commodity spectrum."

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX: RDN) ("Raiden" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has defined an Exploration Target in accordance with JORC 2012 reporting code, ranging from 20 to 40 million tonnes at a grade ranging between 0.55% to 0.75% Ni_Eq (nickel equivalent)**

over the A1, B1 and B2 deposits, where historically ~80,000 metres of drilling has been undertaken.

**The potential quantity and grade of this exploration target is conceptual in nature, there is currently insufficient exploration completed to support a mineral resource of this size and it is

uncertain whether continued exploration will result in the estimation of a JORC resource.

Figure 1: Mt Sholl Location Plan Including Key Prospects

Page 2 of 57

Figure 2: Mt Sholl B1 test mining pit

ASX RELEASE | 17th November 2021

2021 Mt Sholl Exploration Target

The Exploration Target, in accordance with the 2012 JORC reporting code, encompasses ~80,000

metres of drilling and mineralisation defined over the Mt Sholl Project, namely the A1, B1, and B2 deposits and has been evaluated as ranging between;

20 to 40 million tonnes of nickel and copper sulphide mineralised rock with grades ranging

from 0.55% Ni_Eq to 0.75% Ni_Eq1

A total of 677 drill holes for 79,637m of drilling has been completed to date across the consolidated tenements by previous explorers, between 1970 and 2007, and forms the basis for the geological modelling undertaken to evaluate this Exploration Target by Raiden. Relative to the perspectivity and results returned to date, the tenements require additional drilling to convert the exploration target to a resource, test extensions of known mineralisation and evaluate untested

targets.

Raiden is planning an extensive drill program that will focus on the Exploration Target, as well as

those areas where the recent remodelling of the available geophysical airborne and ground electro-magnetic (EM) data has highlighted considerable potential for further massive nickel sulphide

mineralisation (Figures 4 and 5). The proposed program of approximately 15,000m, of both diamond and reverse circulation drilling, will be designed to test the validity of these Exploration Targets and will hopefully lead to more robust understanding of the deposit and potential

conversion to JORC compliant resources. It is envisaged that this initial drill program will commence in Q1 2022 and be completed by Q3 2022 dependant on rig availability and aboriginal heritage survey completion prior to drilling.

The Mt Sholl Exploration Target was estimated over three areas: the A1 prospect area, the B1 prospect area and the B2 prospect area. Utilising a large amount of historical data combined with recently remodelled EM targets in areas of under-explored but highly prospective ground, along strike of existing mineralisation, the Exploration Target was calculated by:

Page 3 of 57

Drill data was segregated by Domain (A1, B1, B2) and then by assay (Ni, Cu, Co, Pd, Pt, Ag, Au, S) prior to completing univariate statistical analyses. Of the 677 historical drill holes a total of 408 were used to inform the Exploration Target estimation.
Histograms and cumulative distribution function (cdf) plots were used to assess the grade population for each element.
Inflection points on the cdf plots were identified for each element and multiple grade shells were constructed manually on section to first establish the limit of mineralization and then control the extent of the higher grade populations.
Grades were estimated using ordinary kriging with search orientations based on variograms calculated for the major elements.
The A1 and B1 deposits were modelled using grade shells on Cu, Ni and Pd. B2 was modelled using Cu and Ni shells only. Other elements were estimated along with Ni, Cu or Pd based on correlation.

ASX RELEASE | 17th November 2021

only

use

The Exploration Target meets the requirements of JORC 2012, note 17 on pages 9 and 10 of the JORC Code 2012 edition.

For

Page 4 of 57

ASX RELEASE | 17th November 2021

onlyuse

Figure 3 - Mt Sholl project area with Exploration Targets and EM plate geophysical targets, which remain untested

Page 5 of 57

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Raiden Resources Limited published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,98 M -1,44 M -1,44 M
Net cash 2021 2,70 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,4 M 25,3 M 25,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Raiden Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dusko Ljubojevic Managing Director & Executive Director
Kyla Garic Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael John Davy Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Joachim Pawlitschek Non-Executive Director
R. Dale Ginn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED-16.67%25
BHP GROUP-14.00%135 969
RIO TINTO PLC-17.48%100 720
GLENCORE PLC55.43%63 917
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.55%46 856
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.52%32 821