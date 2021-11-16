Raiden Resources : Significant Sulphide Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Exploration Target

ASX RELEASE | 17th November 2021 LARGE NI-CU-CO-PGE SULHIDE 'EXPLORATION TARGET' DEFINED AT MT SHOLL • A Large Nickel and Copper Sulphide Exploration Target defined only across Mt Sholl A1, B1 and B2 deposits, reported under JORC Code (2012) QUICK STATS Exploration Target size provides encouragement that Mt Sholl ASX Code: RDN • may have potential for significant volumes of sulphide DAX Code: YM4 mineralised rock tonnages BOARD & • Exploration Target definition based on: MANAGEMENT use o Revaluation of historical drilling (almost 80,000 metres) Non-Executive Chairman Mr Michael Davy o Using metal prices and cut-off grades, which are well below Managing Director Mr Dusko Ljubojevic current prices Non-Executive Director o Processing and interpretation of historical geophysics Mr Martin Pawlitschek Non-Executive Director across project area in relation to historical drilling Mr Dale Ginn • Geophysical targeting defined extensions of known Company Secretary mineralisation, providing potential for further mineralisation at Ms Kyla Garic depth and; • Untested drill targets in close proximity to known deposits, ASSET PORTFOLIO suggesting potential further upside from near term drill ready targets on the project SERBIA • Extensive drilling planned for Q1 2022 with objective of: Cu, Co & Au (~269km2) personal o Defining resources (under JORC 2012) across the 3 BULGARIA Cu, Au & Ag (~409km2) deposits o Test for direct extensions of mineralisation and increase AUSTRALIA For the tonnage from current 'Exploration Target' tonnage Au, Cu, Ni & PGE o Drill test the geophysical targets across the project area (~840km2) to define new mineralised bodies Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "The Mt Sholl project re-interpretationhas generated a very exciting exploration target for the Company. This latest interpretation of the data indicates that Mt Sholl is a real opportunity P 08 6158 9990 Suite 7, 63 Shepperton Road, Victoria Park, WA Australia 6100 ABN 68 009 161 522

ASX RELEASE | 17th November 2021 for the Company to define a substantial, stand-alone deposit in the subsequent exploration stages. Our modelling assumed metal prices which are lower than the current spot prices and yet still defined a very onlysignificant exploration target. On this basis, Management is confident that subsequent drill programs will materially increase the value of the Company. Together with the planned drilling at the Arrow project, where the Company is exploring for Hemi style gold mineralisation, the Ni-Cu-PGE-Co mi eralisation at Mt Sholl diversifies our upside potential across the commodity spectrum." Raiden Resources Limited (ASX: RDN) ("Raiden" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has defined an Exploration Target in accordance with JORC 2012 reporting code, ranging from 20 to 40 million tonnes at a grade ranging between 0.55% to 0.75% Ni_Eq (nickel equivalent)** useov r the A1, B1 and B2 deposits, where historically ~80,000 metres of drilling has been undertaken. **The potential quantity and grade of this exploration target is conceptual in nature, there is currently insufficient exploration completed to support a mineral resource of this size and it is ncertain whether continued exploration will result in the estimation of a JORC resource. personalFor Figure 1: Mt Sholl Location Plan Including Key Prospects Page 2 of 57

Figure 2: Mt Sholl B1 test mining pit ASX RELEASE | 17th November 2021 2021 Mt Sholl Exploration Target onlyThe Exploration Target, in accordance with the 2012 JORC reporting code, encompasses ~80,000 metres of drilling and mineralisation defined over the Mt Sholl Project, namely the A1, B1, and B2 deposits and has been evaluated as ranging between; 20 to 40 million tonnes of nickel and copper sulphide mineralised rock with grades ranging from 0.55% Ni_Eq to 0.75% Ni_Eq1 A total of 677 drill holes for 79,637m of drillinghas been completed to date across the useconsolidated tenements by previous explorers, between 1970 and 2007, and forms the basis for the g ological modelling undertaken to evaluate this Exploration Target by Raiden. Relative to the per pectivity and results returned to date, the tenements require additional drilling to convert the exploration target to a resource, test extensions of known mineralisation and evaluate untested targets. Raiden is planning an extensive drill program that will focus on the Exploration Target, as well as personalthose areas where the recent remodelling of the available geophysical airborne and ground electro- m gnetic (EM) data has highlighted considerable potential for further massive nickel sulphide mineralisation (Figures 4 and 5). The proposed program of approximately 15,000m, of both diamond and reverse circulation drilling, will be designed to test the validity of these Exploration Targets and will hopefully lead to more robust understanding of the deposit and potential c nversion to JORC compliant resources. It is envisaged that this initial drill program will commence in Q1 2022 and be completed by Q3 2022 dependant on rig availability and aboriginal heritage survey completion prior to drilling. ForThe Mt Sholl Exploration Target was estimated over three areas: the A1 prospect area, the B1 prospect area and the B2 prospect area. Utilising a large amount of historical data combined with recently remodelled EM targets in areas of under-explored but highly prospective ground, along strike of existing mineralisation, the Exploration Target was calculated by: Page 3 of 57

Drill data was segregated by Domain (A1, B1, B2) and then by assay (Ni, Cu, Co, Pd, Pt, Ag, Au, S) prior to completing univariate statistical analyses. Of the 677 historical drill holes a total of 408 were used to inform the Exploration Target estimation. Histograms and cumulative distribution function (cdf) plots were used to assess the grade population for each element. Inflection points on the cdf plots were identified for each element and multiple grade shells were constructed manually on section to first establish the limit of mineralization and then control the extent of the higher grade populations. Grades were estimated using ordinary kriging with search orientations based on variograms calculated for the major elements. The A1 and B1 deposits were modelled using grade shells on Cu, Ni and Pd. B2 was modelled using Cu and Ni shells only. Other elements were estimated along with Ni, Cu or Pd based on correlation. ASX RELEASE | 17th November 2021 • only• • use• • personalThe Exploration Target meets the requirements of JORC 2012, note 17 on pages 9 and 10 of the JORC Code 2012 edition. For Page 4 of 57

ASX RELEASE | 17th November 2021 onlyuse personalForigure 3 - Mt Sholl project area with Exploration Targets and EM plate geophysical targets, which remain untested Page 5 of 57

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.