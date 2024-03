Raiffeisen Bank Aval' PAT (Raiffeisen Bank Aval PJSC) is a Ukraine-based financial institution that provides a range of banking and financial services. The Bank's business segments comprise: Corporate business, Retail business, Small and medium enterprises (SME) and Micro businesses, Treasury and Services for financial institutions, as well as such Support functions as Information technologies and operations, controlling, security, among others. Its services for private persons consist of deposit and current accounts, money transfers, consumer loans and accounts related operations and payment instruments, among others. The Bank's products for SME include settlement and cash services, deposit accounts, documentary actions, insurances, credit programs and payment cards. The Company operates through 25 branches and two subsidiaries.

Sector Banks