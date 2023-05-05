Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ukraine
  4. PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Raiffeisen Bank Aval
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAVL   UA4000069603

RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL

(BAVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-12-28
0.4254 UAH   -5.47%
03:09aRaiffeisen Bank Aval : Over UAH 2 bn profit received and UAH 425 mn taxes paid by Raiffeisen Bank in Q1 of 2023
PU
05/04Raiffeisen Bank Aval : The shareholders of Raiffeisen Bank approved the bank's performance results under wartime conditions and approved the areas of activities for 2023
PU
04/24Raiffeisen Bank Aval : Free transfers from Poland via Western Union
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raiffeisen Bank Aval : Over UAH 2 bn profit received and UAH 425 mn taxes paid by Raiffeisen Bank in Q1 of 2023

05/05/2023 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Over UAH 2 bn profit received and UAH 425 mn taxes paid by Raiffeisen Bank in Q1 of 2023

The net profit of Raiffeisen Bank based on the results of the 1st quarter of 2023 reached UAH 2 090 mn*. This is UAH 2 204 mn higher compared to the losses of UAH 114 mn for the same period of 2022 (at the start of the war the bank granted the customers beneficial account servicing conditions, zero commission fees, credit holidays, etc).

The income of Raiffeisen Bank for Q1 of the current year was UAH 5 343 mn compared to UAH

3 222 mn one year earlier (+65.8%).

The bank's assets as of March 31, 2023, reached UAH 168 bn, increasing by UAH 2.1 bn or 1.3% year- to-date. The liabilities amounted to UAH 151.3 bn (+0.4% year-to-date).

Raiffeisen Bank has been one of the leaders in terms of the volume of the Ukrainians' savings for many years in a row. In particular, the legal entities' funds as of the end of Q1 of 2023 amounted to about UAH 87 bn and grew by UAH 21 bn or 32% year-on-year, the private individuals' funds were UAH 57 bn and grew by UAH 9.2 bn or 19% year-on-year.

The number of Ukrainians that continue using Raiffeisen Bank's services despite migration within the country and abroad is evidence of confidence in the bank. High service level at Raiffeisen Bank is valued by businesses as well. The corporate business customers amount to over 13.3 thousand (+500 customers year-on-year) out of the total 2.9 mn of the bank's customers. The number of active users of the bank's services among the private individuals has considerably increased - by 90 thousand or 4% year-on-year.

The amount of taxes paid by Raiffeisen Bank to the State Tax Service of Ukraine in January-March 2023 was UAH 424.8 mn, which also significantly supported the country.

As always, the bank fulfils the requirements of the National Bank of Ukraine at a steadily high level. As of the end of March 2023, the capital adequacy level of Raiffesien Bank was 21.1 % while the minimum requirement was 10%, and tier one capital adequacy was 15.5% against the minimum requirement of 7%.

* according to the International Financial Reporting Standards

Attachments

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank Aval PAT published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL
03:09aRaiffeisen Bank Aval : Over UAH 2 bn profit received and UAH 425 mn taxes paid by Raiffeis..
PU
05/04Raiffeisen Bank Aval : The shareholders of Raiffeisen Bank approved the bank's performance..
PU
04/24Raiffeisen Bank Aval : Free transfers from Poland via Western Union
PU
04/21Raiffeisen Bank Aval : Payments in foreign currency (SWIFT)* have become more transparent ..
PU
04/20Raiffeisen Bank Aval : До 10% миттєво..
PU
04/07Raiffeisen Bank Aval : Profit and customers' funds in Raiffeisen Bank continue growing bas..
PU
03/21Raiffeisen Bank Aval : All spring updates are now available in Raiffeisen Business Online ..
PU
2022Raiffeisen Bank JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2022Raiffeisen Bank JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
2022Raiffeisen Bank JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 610 M 316 M 316 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 160 M 713 M 713 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 6 736
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank Aval Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,43
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Martin Grüll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pavlo Sheremeta Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Oleksandrivna Derevyanko Member-Supervisory Board
Andreea Moraru Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Fritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL0.00%713
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.40%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.51%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC13.24%146 985
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer