Raiffeisen Bank keeps extending and improving the services provided to the customers via digital channels.

In order to carry out the necessary settings, on Saturday, November 25, from 8:00 to 11:00, the Bank will perform the scheduled maintenance works in Raiffeisen Business Online system. During this time, the system will be unavailable for entering and conducting transactions.

We kindly ask you to hold the important financial transactions in advance.

Thank you for your comprehension and accept our apologies for the possible temporary inconveniences.