Dear customers!

Happy New Year!

We are working for you according to the following schedule:

December 29 - standard mode of work, cash desk will provide services until 16:00;

December 30, 31 - all branches of the Bank will be closed;

January 1 - standard mode of work of the Bank;

You can find out how Raiffeisen Bank will provide services to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs from 25.12.2023 to 08.01.2024 by following the link.

To perform all necessary operations, use Raif applications 24/7: