  Homepage
  Equities
  Ukraine
  PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Raiffeisen Bank Aval
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAVL   UA4000069603

RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL

(BAVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-12-28
0.4254 UAH   -5.47%
11:35aRaiffeisen Bank Aval : Profit and customers' funds in Raiffeisen Bank continue growing based on the results of February 2023
PU
03/21Raiffeisen Bank Aval : All spring updates are now available in Raiffeisen Business Online application
PU
2022Raiffeisen Bank JSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raiffeisen Bank Aval : Profit and customers' funds in Raiffeisen Bank continue growing based on the results of February 2023

04/07/2023 | 11:35am EDT
Profit and customers' funds in Raiffeisen Bank continue growing based on the results of February 2023

The net profit of Raiffeisen Bank reached UAH 1.73 bn* based on the results of January-February 2023. This is 3.4 times higher year-on-year (UAH 0.5 bn for the same period of 2022).

The bank's income for 2 months of the current year was UAH 3.59 bn compared to UAH 2.21 bn one year earlier (+63%).

As of February 28, 2023, the bank's assets were UAH 173.3 bn (+4.5% year to date), the liabilities amounted to UAH 156.7 bn (+3.9%).

The Ukrainians trust Raiffeisen Bank, which has been recognized as Ukraine's most reliable bank for several years in a row according to both domestic and international ratings. In particular, just like throughout the whole of 2022, in January-February the legal entities' funds in the bank increased (by UAH 5.2 bn or 6.1%), as well as private individuals' funds (by UAH 1.2 bn or 2.1%, respectively).

2.9 mn of Raif's customers use the bank services via the operating network of almost 300 branches, 1500 ATMs, about 30 thousand POS-terminals, as well as remote channels - Raiffeisen Online and Raiffeisen Business Online applications, the virtual branch for corporate customers. Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine is steadily operating 24/7.

* according to the International Financial Reporting Standards

Attachments

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank Aval PAT published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 15:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 610 M 316 M 316 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 160 M 713 M 713 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 6 736
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank Aval Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,43
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Martin Grüll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pavlo Sheremeta Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Oleksandrivna Derevyanko Member-Supervisory Board
Andreea Moraru Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Fritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK AVAL0.00%713
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 155
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
