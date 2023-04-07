Raiffeisen Bank Aval : Profit and customers' funds in Raiffeisen Bank continue growing based on the results of February 2023

The net profit of Raiffeisen Bank reached UAH 1.73 bn* based on the results of January-February 2023. This is 3.4 times higher year-on-year (UAH 0.5 bn for the same period of 2022).

The bank's income for 2 months of the current year was UAH 3.59 bn compared to UAH 2.21 bn one year earlier (+63%).

As of February 28, 2023, the bank's assets were UAH 173.3 bn (+4.5% year to date), the liabilities amounted to UAH 156.7 bn (+3.9%).

The Ukrainians trust Raiffeisen Bank, which has been recognized as Ukraine's most reliable bank for several years in a row according to both domestic and international ratings. In particular, just like throughout the whole of 2022, in January-February the legal entities' funds in the bank increased (by UAH 5.2 bn or 6.1%), as well as private individuals' funds (by UAH 1.2 bn or 2.1%, respectively).

2.9 mn of Raif's customers use the bank services via the operating network of almost 300 branches, 1500 ATMs, about 30 thousand POS-terminals, as well as remote channels - Raiffeisen Online and Raiffeisen Business Online applications, the virtual branch for corporate customers. Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine is steadily operating 24/7.

* according to the International Financial Reporting Standards