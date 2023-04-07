Raiffeisen Bank Aval : Profit and customers' funds in Raiffeisen Bank continue growing based on the results of February 2023

Profit and customers' funds in Raiffeisen Bank continue growing based on the results of February 2023
The net profit of Raiffeisen Bank reached UAH 1.73 bn* based on the results of January-February 2023. This is 3.4 times higher year-on-year (UAH 0.5 bn for the same period of 2022).
The bank's income for 2 months of the current year was UAH 3.59 bn compared to UAH 2.21 bn one year earlier (+63%).
As of February 28, 2023, the bank's assets were UAH 173.3 bn (+4.5% year to date), the liabilities amounted to UAH 156.7 bn (+3.9%).
The Ukrainians trust Raiffeisen Bank, which has been recognized as Ukraine's most reliable bank for several years in a row according to both domestic and international ratings. In particular, just like throughout the whole of 2022, in January-February the legal entities' funds in the bank increased (by UAH 5.2 bn or 6.1%), as well as private individuals' funds (by UAH 1.2 bn or 2.1%, respectively).
2.9 mn of Raif's customers use the bank services via the operating network of almost 300 branches, 1500 ATMs, about 30 thousand POS-terminals, as well as remote channels - Raiffeisen Online and Raiffeisen Business Online applications, the virtual branch for corporate customers. Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine is steadily operating 24/7.
* according to the International Financial Reporting Standards
