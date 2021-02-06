06.02.2021 (18:44 CET) - RBI signs agreement on the acquisition of Czech Equa bank

Ad-hoc

RBI signs agreement on the acquisition of Czech Equa bank

Vienna, 6 February 2021. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has signed an agreement on the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of Equa bank (Equa bank a.s. and Equa Sales and Distribution s.r.o.) from AnaCap Financial Partners (AnaCap), a specialist financial services private equity investor, through its Czech subsidiary Raiffeisenbank a.s. The transaction is subject to a successful closing and regulatory approvals.

The acquisition of Equa bank is expected to have an impact on RBI's CET1 ratio of approx. 30 basis points (based on a pro-forma CET1 consolidation as of year-end 2020). The final impact is subject to completion accounts at closing.

Equa bank focuses on consumer lending and serves just under 480,000 customers. The proposed acquisition is part of RBI's strategy to expand its presence in selected focus markets. The business models of Equa bank and Raiffeisenbank are very complementary, which is why the transaction would ultimately lead to strategic synergies as well as enhanced digital capabilities. As of year-end 2020, Equa bank had total assets of more than EUR 2.8 billion, while Raiffeisenbank a.s. reported total assets of EUR 15.7 billion.

Closing is expected around the end of the second quarter of this year. On the basis that deal completion is successful, there is a plan to merge Equa bank with Raiffeisenbank and thereby allowing realization of the identified synergies.

