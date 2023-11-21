EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Dividend Announcement

21.11.2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

ISIN AT0000606306

Dividend Announcement

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, FN 122119 m, on November 21, 2023, decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.80 per eligible common share for the fiscal year 2022. The company is not entitled to any dividends from its own shares.

The payment of the additional dividend 2022 in the amount of EUR 0.80 per ordinary share entitled to the dividend shall be made less the statutory capital gains tax of 27.5% on 28 November 2023 by crediting the account-holding banks.

The ex-dividend date for the 2022 dividend on the Vienna Stock Exchange is 24 November 2023, the record date for dividends is 27 November 2023.

 

Vienna, November 2023

 

The Management Board

of

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

 

 


21.11.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
Fax: +43-1-71707-2138
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

1778779  21.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp