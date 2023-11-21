EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
ISIN AT0000606306
Dividend Announcement
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, FN 122119 m, on November 21, 2023, decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.80 per eligible common share for the fiscal year 2022. The company is not entitled to any dividends from its own shares.
The payment of the additional dividend 2022 in the amount of EUR 0.80 per ordinary share entitled to the dividend shall be made less the statutory capital gains tax of 27.5% on 28 November 2023 by crediting the account-holding banks.
The ex-dividend date for the 2022 dividend on the Vienna Stock Exchange is 24 November 2023, the record date for dividends is 27 November 2023.
Vienna, November 2023
The Management Board
of
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
21.11.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|Fax:
|+43-1-71707-2138
|E-mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.rbinternational.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1778779 21.11.2023 CET/CEST