/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Dividend Announcement
The Annual General Meeting of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, FN 122119 m, on April 4, 2024, decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.25 per eligible common share for the fiscal year 2023. The company is not entitled to any dividends from its own shares.
The payment of the dividend 2023 in the amount of EUR 1.25 per ordinary share entitled to the dividend shall be made less the statutory capital gains tax of 27.5% on 11 April 2024 by crediting the account-holding banks.
The ex-dividend date for the 2023 dividend on the Vienna Stock Exchange is 09 April 2024, the record date for dividends is 10 April 2023.
04.04.2024 CET/CEST
