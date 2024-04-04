EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Dividend announcement



04.04.2024 / 19:53 CET/CEST

Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Raiffeisen Bank International AG

ISIN AT0000606306

Dividend Announcement

The Annual General Meeting of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, FN 122119 m, on April 4, 2024, decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.25 per eligible common share for the fiscal year 2023. The company is not entitled to any dividends from its own shares.

The payment of the dividend 2023 in the amount of EUR 1.25 per ordinary share entitled to the dividend shall be made less the statutory capital gains tax of 27.5% on 11 April 2024 by crediting the account-holding banks.

The ex-dividend date for the 2023 dividend on the Vienna Stock Exchange is 09 April 2024, the record date for dividends is 10 April 2023.



Vienna, April 2024

The Management Board

of

Raiffeisen Bank International AG