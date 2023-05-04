Advanced search
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:35:59 2023-05-04 pm EDT
13.82 EUR   +2.79%
02:23pAustria's RBI Q1 net profit up better-than-expected 49%
RE
01:23pRaiffeisen Bank International Ag : First Quarter Report 2023 – Core revenues and earnings remain strong – FY 2023 ROE guidance increased
EQ
04/28Russia should not take temporary control of foreign banks' units -central bank
RE
Austria's RBI Q1 net profit up better-than-expected 49%

05/04/2023 | 02:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Raiffeisen Bank International is seen on their headquarters in Vienna

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, one of the banks in Europe most exposed to Russia, posted a bigger-than-expected 49% rise in profit in the first quarter.

Net profit in the quarter was 657 million euros ($724.28 million), up from 442 million euros a year earlier, the bank said. Analysts had expected profit of 528 million euros, according to a consensus published by RBI.

RBI provided the figures a day ahead of schedule with little explanation of drivers behind the earnings. A full report is expected on Friday with details and commentary.

RBI did say that it was raising some of its forecasts for this year, and that it had reduced lending and payment transfer business in Russia during the first quarter.

($1 = 0.9071 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 0.45% 13.5 Delayed Quote.-12.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.24% 78.4879 Delayed Quote.11.29%
