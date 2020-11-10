Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Raiffeisen Bank International AG    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/10 12:31:31 pm
15.205 EUR   +4.50%
12:05pBLOCKCHAIN MILESTONE : Bitpanda becomes our technology partner
PU
11:45aRBI : Virtual Annual General Meeting held successfully
PU
10/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Acquisitions, acquisitions, acquisitions
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Blockchain milestone: Bitpanda becomes our technology partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 12:05pm EST

Bitpanda's tech research project: Pantos will be implemented on RBI Coin, an e-money pilot solution for interbank and intercompany payments. The leading investment platform, with their blockchain project Pantos, announced a partnership with Raiffeisen Bank International on 22 October 2020. This brings us one step closer to our common goal of blockchain interoperability.

  • After 2.5 years of research and development, Bitpanda's Pantos (PAN) tech reaches a major milestone by entering into a partnership with Raiffeisen Bank International
  • As the first Proof of Concept, Pantos technology will be implemented on RBI Coin, an e-money pilot solution for interbank and intercompany payments
  • This is a major use case both for blockchain interoperability and for the banking industry to allow financial applications built on different underlying blockchain protocols to interact with each other

About Pantos and RBI Coin

Pantos is a major European blockchain interoperability project developed by the Bitpanda team together with the Technical University of Vienna. Pantos' aim is to enable token projects to be independent of a specific blockchain. Having RBI as an industry partner joining the Pantos project is a large step in the maturing of the Pantos protocol, which shows that the past 2.5 years of development have been successful.

RBI Coin is a next-generation digital cash solution for interbank and intercompany payments to streamline cash and liquidity management and introduces new banking products to corporate and institutional customers.

There are many financial applications built on blockchains that are fundamentally different in architecture from both business and technical perspectives. Such developments bring a challenge of having no natural link between these different applications, which poses the risk of multiple siloed solutions running in parallel. Our cooperation with Pantos represents a determined attempt to address and solve the interoperability issues between different blockchain applications.

A milestone for the banking industry

Establishing blockchain interoperability is key to mass adoption as it will allow this emerging technology to unlock its full potential by allowing smooth interaction between different underlying protocols. We will be part of the Pantos ecosystem using technology which allows the establishment of interoperability between different blockchain ecosystems and use cases.

what the experts say

Paul Klanschek, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitpanda said: 'We see a lot of competing protocols, not only from the cryptocurrency space but also from tech-companies, banks and governments. The question of how to unite all those protocols still remains unanswered. The Pantos project aims to offer a unifying solution for the fragmented blockchain and cryptocurrency space. After a purely research and Proof-of-Concept-focused mode, we are now extremely excited to enter a partnership with RBI to bring our technology to their RBI Coin.'

Christian Wolf, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Ecosystems, said: 'The Pantos technology plays an integral role in making the tokenisation of assets a reality within our banking group by bringing in the interoperability aspect, thus allowing for even more extensive and flexible use cases for banking customers.'

This is a major step for the Pantos project. It shows that the past years for development have been successful as we start heading towards production.

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 17:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
12:05pBLOCKCHAIN MILESTONE : Bitpanda becomes our technology partner
PU
11:45aRBI : Virtual Annual General Meeting held successfully
PU
10/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Acquisitions, acquisitions, acquisitions
09/17RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : to Propose Cancellation of 2019 Dividend
DJ
09/17RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the utilizati..
PU
08/24WRAPUP 2-Belarus arrests opposition figures, calls in Nobel laureate after ma..
RE
08/24WRAPUP 1-Belarus arrests two opposition figures after mass demonstrations
RE
08/11RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Fell as Virus Hit
DJ
08/11RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : Half-year results
CO
08/06RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 204 M 6 148 M 6 148 M
Net income 2020 692 M 818 M 818 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,00x
Yield 2020 5,40%
Capitalization 4 781 M 5 649 M 5 649 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 46 386
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 19,57 €
Last Close Price 14,55 €
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reibersdorfer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-35.02%5 649
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.14%356 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.00%255 316
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.18%240 146
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%192 532
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.34%161 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group