Blockchain milestone: Bitpanda becomes our technology partner

Bitpanda 's tech research project: Pantos will be implemented on RBI Coin, an e-money pilot solution for interbank and intercompany payments. The leading investment platform, with their blockchain project Pantos, announced a partnership with Raiffeisen Bank International on 22 October 2020. This brings us one step closer to our common goal of blockchain interoperability.

About Pantos and RBI Coin

Pantos is a major European blockchain interoperability project developed by the Bitpanda team together with the Technical University of Vienna. Pantos' aim is to enable token projects to be independent of a specific blockchain. Having RBI as an industry partner joining the Pantos project is a large step in the maturing of the Pantos protocol, which shows that the past 2.5 years of development have been successful.

RBI Coin is a next-generation digital cash solution for interbank and intercompany payments to streamline cash and liquidity management and introduces new banking products to corporate and institutional customers.

There are many financial applications built on blockchains that are fundamentally different in architecture from both business and technical perspectives. Such developments bring a challenge of having no natural link between these different applications, which poses the risk of multiple siloed solutions running in parallel. Our cooperation with Pantos represents a determined attempt to address and solve the interoperability issues between different blockchain applications.

A milestone for the banking industry

Establishing blockchain interoperability is key to mass adoption as it will allow this emerging technology to unlock its full potential by allowing smooth interaction between different underlying protocols. We will be part of the Pantos ecosystem using technology which allows the establishment of interoperability between different blockchain ecosystems and use cases.