    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
ECB Warns European Banks on Risk From Russia Sanctions, FT Reports

01/27/2022 | 03:16am EST
--The European Central Bank has told lenders with significant exposure to Russia to prepare for Moscow to be hit by international sanctions if it invades Ukraine, the FT reports, citing unnamed sources.

--International banks with large exposure in Russia include Citigroup, France's Societe Generale, Austria's Raiffeisen and Italy's UniCredit.

--The U.S. and EU are close to agreeing on sanctions aimed at hurting Russian banks in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.


Full story: https://on.ft.com/3r4pC2B


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 0316ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.34% 0.63097 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.19739 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.05% 0.702519 Delayed Quote.0.69%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.00% 64.75 Delayed Quote.7.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.011863 Delayed Quote.0.32%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 0.16% 24.5 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.94% 33.37 Real-time Quote.9.52%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.08% 13.504 Delayed Quote.0.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.35% 0.892746 Delayed Quote.0.59%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.03% 78.603 Delayed Quote.5.05%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 470 M 6 137 M 6 137 M
Net income 2021 1 253 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 8 038 M 9 069 M 9 019 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 45 825
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 24,46 €
Average target price 30,94 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-5.49%9 069
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.59%435 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.17%370 772
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.50%252 774
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.84%210 377
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.70%206 243