ECB Warns European Banks on Risk From Russia Sanctions, FT Reports

--The European Central Bank has told lenders with significant exposure to Russia to prepare for Moscow to be hit by international sanctions if it invades Ukraine, the FT reports, citing unnamed sources.

--International banks with large exposure in Russia include Citigroup, France's Societe Generale, Austria's Raiffeisen and Italy's UniCredit.

--The U.S. and EU are close to agreeing on sanctions aimed at hurting Russian banks in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/3r4pC2B

