EMEA Finance: Sergei Monin is “CEO of the Year in CEE & CIS”

04/29/2021 | 07:36am EDT
Within the framework of its annual 'Europe Banking Awards', London-based EMEA Finance magazine has chosen Sergei Monin, Chairman of the Management Board at Raiffeisenbank in Russia, as 'CEO of the Year in CEE & CIS'. Raiffeisenbank is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI).

'It's a great honor for me to be recognized by the EMEA Finance experts, but this award also goes to the entire bank,' said Monin. '2020 was a very special year, and our success is again a result of the commitment and professionalism of the whole Raiffeisen-team. I am very happy to lead such a fine group of people.'

'Sergei Monin is an excellent choice for this award,' said RBI-CEO Johann Strobl. 'Under his leadership, Raiffeisenbank continued to perform excellently despite the difficult environment in the past years, and especially in 2020. And Sergei has excellent people skills, too, he is visible, reachable and authentic, and always living the team spirit.'

Sergei Monin, 47, graduated from the Faculty of International Economic Relations of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation in 1995. He has been working at Raiffeisenbank since 1996. From 1999, he headed the Treasury Department. He became a member of the Management Board in 2003 and was appointed its Chairman in 2011.

Raiffeisenbank has been operating in Russia since 1996. It is one of the most reliable banks in Russia according to independent rating agencies. Forbes recognized it as 'The most reliable bank in Russia' in 2019. It is the 'Best Bank Employer in Russia' according to HeadHunter (2019) and the 'Best Foreign Bank' according to EMEA Finance (2019, 2020 and 2021).

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 11:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
