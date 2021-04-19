Log in
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 
RBI   AT0000606306

ESG goes Mainstream: Interview with Gunter Deuber

04/19/2021 | 01:10am EDT
'The ECB should integrate the ESG approach more into its monetary policy actions'

Gunter Deuber, Head of Raiffeisen Research at RBI, on the increasing importance of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) in the financial industry.

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 05:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 128 M 6 131 M 6 131 M
Net income 2021 769 M 919 M 919 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,94x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 5 948 M 7 125 M 7 110 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 45 414
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,77 €
Last Close Price 18,10 €
Spread / Highest target 90,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG8.51%7 125
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.64%464 822
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.17%336 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%285 282
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%213 041
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.17%192 454
