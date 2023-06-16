European integration completed: euro adoption was quick, but no self runner

Nearly half a year has passed since Croatia became the 20th member of the euro area (EA), and thus, with its entry into Schengen, this nicely rounded off the tenth anniversary of its EU membership (2013). From the very beginning and like Slovenia (that entered EU in 2004, euro area entry 2007), Croatia was determined to introduce the euro as soon as possible, due to the historically inherited high level of euroization of the entire economy, in particular, due to the high dependence on tourism, and trade/financial exposure to countries with which it shares the European single currency today. However, due to a complex mix of local and external factors Croatia did not manage to introduce the euro as swiftly as neighboring Slovenia.

It is worth noting that the strategic goal of euro adoption went hand in hand with Croatia's entry into the EU, which is almost ten years ago. As the examples of the Central European EU members Czechia, Hungary, and Poland demonstrate, this obligation alone - Demark is the only EU member with an opt-out clause - is not a guarantor of swift euro adoption: CE-3 is still far from entering the currency bloc, while each of them has been an EU member for almost a decade longer than Croatia. In no CE-3 country, we currently see euro entry ambitions (not to speak about a shared political vision or a granular planning). Against this backdrop, it is all the more impressive that Croatia spent only 2.5 years in the euro area "waiting room" ERM II. Moreover, especially in light of the multiple crises of the last three years, it is not an exaggeration to state that the final stage of euro introduction in Croatia was quick and smooth (only Greece spent less time in ERM II). However, the path toward the euro was everything but easy.

