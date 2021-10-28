Institutional clients newsletter of 28 october 2021

Whatever you come across - go beyond.

-Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj

The current banking landscape is more challenging than ever - and we mean 'challenging' in the best possible way. It encourages us all to challenge our way of doing business, our way of investing and our way of working together. The only way however, is forward!

This edition is a good summary of what is happening in this direction right now: Hot topic ESG, growth market CEE, data and research becoming more and more essential, and last but not least striking meaningful deals with you, our clients!

YOU were on top of our minds as well when we answered the questions: Why choose RBI? What's the best way we can be here for you? Watch the video of our team to find the answers.

Enjoy!