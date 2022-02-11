Interview-Austria resists including Nord Stream 2 in EU package of Russia sanctions

* Austria's OMV is partner of Gazprom's in Nord Stream 2
* Minister: pipeline approval 'unthinkable' in event of war
* Sanctions pose no threat until gas flows, he says
* Nothing ruled out in EU sanctions discussions, he adds
VIENNA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Austria is sticking with its
opposition to including the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in a
package of sanctions against Moscow that the European Union is
preparing in the event Russia invades Ukraine, Foreign Minister
Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.
Austrian oil company OMV is one of Russian gas
giant Gazprom's partners in the pipeline project
connecting Russia to Germany, which has been completed but is
not yet operational as it is awaiting German and EU regulatory
approval. Austria owns 31.5% of OMV and backs the project.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States
project if Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops
near Ukraine, invades the country. Washington has long pushed
against Nord Stream 2, saying it will only increase Europe's
dependence on Russian gas.
"I once compared it to a car without an engine. It is not
even operational," Schallenberg told Reuters in a brief
telephone interview.
"To discuss it publicly in Europe as if it were a central
element of a credible package of sanctions against Russia makes
no sense to me logically," he added.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said earlier on Friday
the approval process for the project, and Schallenberg
argued sanctions would not be necessary.
in the approval process for the project, and Schallenberg
argued sanctions would not be necessary.
"It is unthinkable that the German authorities would grant
the technical approval for operations if it comes to an act of
military aggression," Schallenberg said.
Austria would, however, "support a consensus" regarding
sanctions on the project, he said, without elaborating.
In addition to depending on Russia for 80% of its natural
gas, Vienna has a vested interest in Russia's banking sector as
the country is Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's
biggest market. Raiffeisen has a total exposure
to Russia of 22.9 billion euros ($26.1 billion).
to Russia of 22.9 billion euros ($26.1 billion).
The European Union says it is ready to impose "massive"
economic sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, but
officials say
that depends on complex negotiations among member states that
are far from complete.
that depends on complex negotiations among member states that
are far from complete.
Schallenberg said discussions were "very advanced" and
nothing was ruled out, but he declined to provide details. There
was a "strong consensus," he added.
"There is no question that if there is military aggression,
there must be a clear, unified and strong response from the
West," he said.
($1 = 0.8775 euros)
