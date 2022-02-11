Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interview-Austria resists including Nord Stream 2 in EU package of Russia sanctions

02/11/2022 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Austria's OMV is partner of Gazprom's in Nord Stream 2

* Minister: pipeline approval 'unthinkable' in event of war

* Sanctions pose no threat until gas flows, he says

* Nothing ruled out in EU sanctions discussions, he adds

VIENNA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Austria is sticking with its opposition to including the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in a package of sanctions against Moscow that the European Union is preparing in the event Russia invades Ukraine, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

Austrian oil company OMV is one of Russian gas giant Gazprom's partners in the pipeline project connecting Russia to Germany, which has been completed but is not yet operational as it is awaiting German and EU regulatory approval. Austria owns 31.5% of OMV and backs the project.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States would "bring an end" einen eigentlich sehr erfreulichen, starken Konsens auf europaeischer ebene verspuert to the $11 billion project if Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, invades the country. Washington has long pushed against Nord Stream 2, saying it will only increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

"I once compared it to a car without an engine. It is not even operational," Schallenberg told Reuters in a brief telephone interview.

"To discuss it publicly in Europe as if it were a central element of a credible package of sanctions against Russia makes no sense to me logically," he added.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said earlier on Friday the Ukraine crisis would play a role https://www.reuters.com/world/german-minister-says-geopolitics-factor-weighing-nord-stream-2-approval-2022-02-11 in the approval process for the project, and Schallenberg argued sanctions would not be necessary.

"It is unthinkable that the German authorities would grant the technical approval for operations if it comes to an act of military aggression," Schallenberg said.

Austria would, however, "support a consensus" regarding sanctions on the project, he said, without elaborating.

In addition to depending on Russia for 80% of its natural gas, Vienna has a vested interest in Russia's banking sector as the country is Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's biggest market. Raiffeisen has a total exposure https://www.reuters.com/article/ukraine-crisis-raiffeisen-intl/austrias-rbi-says-russia-and-ukraine-businesses-running-normally-idUSL8N2UD1NP to Russia of 22.9 billion euros ($26.1 billion).

The European Union says it is ready to impose "massive" economic sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, but officials say https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-faces-complex-task-it-tries-agree-russia-sanctions-2022-02-02 that depends on complex negotiations among member states that are far from complete.

Schallenberg said discussions were "very advanced" and nothing was ruled out, but he declined to provide details. There was a "strong consensus," he added.

"There is no question that if there is military aggression, there must be a clear, unified and strong response from the West," he said.

($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.66% 92.9 Delayed Quote.17.35%
OMV AG 1.01% 58.26 Delayed Quote.15.48%
PJSC GAZPROM -1.73% 323.23 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG -2.60% 27.68 Delayed Quote.9.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.59% 76.03647 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
WTI 1.73% 91.5 Delayed Quote.19.46%
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
12:00pInterview-Austria resists including Nord Stream 2 in EU package of Russia sanctions
RE
02/10RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Sustainability & Digitalization - Two regulatory megatrend..
PU
02/09Explainer-Europe's banks fear payment system could be casualty of Russia-Ukraine crisis
RE
02/07S&P Maintains Negative Outlook On Oberbank, Raiffeisen Bank After Criteria Revision
MT
02/07RBI EU SKY TALK "GEOPOLITICS AND GEO : Storms Ahead? Which implications to expect for busi..
PU
02/02RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Newsletter February 2, 2022
PU
02/02TRANSCRIPT : Raiffeisen Bank International AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2022
CI
02/02Raiffeisen Bank International Ag Will Propose Dividend
CI
02/02Austria's RBI takes risk provision for potential Russian sanctions
RE
02/02Raiffeisen Shares Climb After 4Q Beat Views
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 499 M 6 317 M 6 317 M
Net income 2021 1 284 M 1 475 M 1 475 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,18x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 9 339 M 10 729 M 10 729 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 45 825
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,42 €
Average target price 31,45 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG9.81%10 729
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.11%459 132
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.25%396 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.14%260 638
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY23.09%229 457
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.16%208 320