New Trade Finance Reporting API available for testing
11/02/2021 | 05:39am EDT
We are proud to announce that the next generation of trade finance reporting is now available on RBI's API Marketplace.
The API provides detailed data about your current outstanding trade finance transactions, like letters of credit and guarantees. The real-time status updates you will save a lot of time for monitoring your transactions.
If you are a corporate customer and a registered marketplace user, you can start exploring the API now. It is currently offered as a prototype and therefore only usable in our sandbox. The current version of this API covers anonymized data from transactions of RBI and AO Raiffeisenbank, Russia. In the future this API shall give you details of your trade finance transactions with all RBI network units.
In case of questions do not hesitate to contact Werner Klapka (werner.klapka@rbinternational.com) and your RBI trade finance team (rbi-tf@rbinternational.com).
