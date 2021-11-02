Log in
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Trade Finance Reporting API available for testing

11/02/2021 | 05:39am EDT
We are proud to announce that the next generation of trade finance reporting is now available on RBI's API Marketplace.

The API provides detailed data about your current outstanding trade finance transactions, like letters of credit and guarantees. The real-time status updates you will save a lot of time for monitoring your transactions.

If you are a corporate customer and a registered marketplace user, you can start exploring the API now. It is currently offered as a prototype and therefore only usable in our sandbox. The current version of this API covers anonymized data from transactions of RBI and AO Raiffeisenbank, Russia. In the future this API shall give you details of your trade finance transactions with all RBI network units.

In case of questions do not hesitate to contact Werner Klapka (werner.klapka@rbinternational.com) and your RBI trade finance team (rbi-tf@rbinternational.com).

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 323 M 6 177 M 6 177 M
Net income 2021 1 014 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 8 406 M 9 742 M 9 754 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 44 968
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 25,58 €
Average target price 26,02 €
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG53.36%9 742
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.70%501 810
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.87%391 608
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%247 396
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.14%214 027
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY71.34%206 681